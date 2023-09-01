100 years ago,
Sept. 1, 1923
CHARLESTON — Charles Fletcher, state's attorney of Coles County, Friday afternoon possessed two checks that were highly interesting to all who saw them, and especially so to Sheriff McNutt and Mr. Fletcher. The checks, which were for the total sum of $2,675, were issues by Elmer Elston, clerk of the county, which represented the fines assessed and paid by liquor violators to that court in the last sixty days, and liquor law violation fines paid to the circuit clerk for the same period of time. It was stated Friday that the checks represented considerably more than the money paid for the new automobile for the sheriff, and the costs of enforcing the prohibition laws...NEWTON — Dr. J.W. Fehrenbacher, who was brought back from Gary, Ind. by Sheriff Jones Thursday, was held under a $1,200 bond for his appearance in court. Dr. Fehrenbacher is charged with having scattered nails and tacks in the roads that damaged several hundred dollars worth of tires and lamed a number of horses on the night of August 18 and later. When brought before a justice of the peace to give bond for $200, he promised to do so, then disappeared and had not been seen or heard of until apprehended at Gary.
50 years ago, 1973
MATTOON — A moon rock brought back to earth by astronauts of the Apollo 11 flight is coming to Mattoon for exhibit. The Mattoon Association of Commerce, in cooperation with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration is responsible for bringing the exhibit to Mattoon. This lunar rock sample will be on exhibit, free to the public, at the Burgess Osborn Auditorium. The lunar rock carries the NASA designation of Apollo Sample 10060.5 and weighs about 4-ounces. It is sealed in a hydrogen-filled Plexiglas case. Scientists believe it is a part of the moon's original crust, which makes it about 4-billion years old. The Mattoon Civil Defense Auxiliary Police will provide the security guard required by NASA while the rock is on exhibit...CHARLESTON — A lawsuit asking for $77,000 in damages has been filed in Circuit Court against Eastern Illinois Office and Equipment of Charleston. The suit, filed by Richard and Karen Hahn of Charleston is in connection with the Jan. 16, 1972, fire involving the office equipment firm and Sporty's Bar and Restaurant. The Hahns were owners of Sporty's. As a result of the fire the Hahns said they lost $77,000. Negligence was charged in the suit against the office equipment firm which states the defendants allowed the furnace to overhead and catch fire. The fire spread and destroyed both businesses.
25 years ago, 1998
MATTOON — A variety of matters involving bids and promotions goes to the Mattoon City Council tonight. Not on the agenda but a possible discussion item is the petition received last week from several South 15th Street residents who want their brick street repaired rather than paved. The bid items include rejecting a bid from the A.J. Walker Construction Co. for road construction in the business park north of town, accepting the bid of $139.142.18 from Howell Asphalt to resurface Broadway Avenue between Sixth and 13th streets, awarding a bid for $179,000 from Egizii Electric to upgrade the electrical system at the Riley Creek lift station, and opening bids for purchase of a replacement vehicle for the police department parking division...CHARLESTON — Teigan June Craft, 4, daughter of Weslie and Shannon Craft of Charleston, was named Miss Illinois Petite Princess 1998. Teigan has qualified to represent Illinois at the 1998 National American Petite Princess Pageant in Florida and Disney World during Thanksgiving week.
Here are the 2023 full moons, including super moons and lunar eclipses
August 1 - Full Sturgeon Supermoon
2:31 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
This moon honors when this large fish of the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water, like Lake Champlain, where they are most readily caught.
This is the second of four consecutive full moons of the year. Look for a slightly brighter and larger full moon in the sky.
August 30 - The Blue Supermoon
9:35 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The saying "once in a blue moon" means a rare occurrence in folklore. However, it predates the current use of the term, which indicates two full moons within a month.
"The term Blue Moon is believed to have originated in 1883 after the eruption of Krakatoa. The volcano put so much dust in the atmosphere that the Moon actually looked blue in color. This was so unusual that the term 'once in a Blue Moon' was coined," according to David Williams of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
A blue moon occurs once every 2.5 years, on average.
This will also be the third consecutive supermoon of four, and the biggest of them all.
The moon will be 222,043 miles away from the Earth, besting the other supermoon from up to 4,000 miles. Still, there won't be a noticeable difference between the Blue Supermoon and the others
September 29 - Full Harvest Supermoon
5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Traditionally, this name goes to the full moon that occurs closest to the fall equinox, which falls this year on Sept. 22. This year's Harvest Moon comes unusually early.
October 28 - Full Hunter Blood Moon
5:57 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
With the leaves falling and the deer fattened, this is the time to hunt. Since the fields have been reaped, hunters can ride over the stubble, and can more easily see the fox and other animals.
This will be the only full moon with a partial lunar eclipse visible to at least part of the United States. Those in New England, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C. eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina will see part of the moon shaded brownish red that evening.
You can find start and end times for the eclipse at your location using this link.
November 27 - Full Beaver Moon
4:16 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
At this point of the year, it was time to set beaver traps before the swamps freeze to ensure a supply of warm winter furs. Another interpretation suggests that the name Beaver Moon comes from the fact that the beavers are now active in their preparation for winter.
December 26 - Full Cold Moon
10:33 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
December is when the winter cold fastens its grip on the Northern Hemisphere. Sometimes this moon is referred to as the Long Nights Moon, and the nights are their longest. The moon is above the horizon a long time. On occasion, this moon was also called the Moon before Yule.
2023 FULL MOONS THAT HAVE OCCURRED
Jan. 6 - Full Wolf Moon
6:08 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Amid the zero-degree cold and deep snows of midwinter, the wolf packs howled hungrily outside villages. It was also known as the Old Moon or the Moon after Yule. In some tribes this was the Full Snow Moon; most applied that name to the next moon.
February 5 - Full Snow Moon
1:29 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
March 7 - Full Worm Moon
7:40 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
In this month the ground softens and earthworm casts reappear, inviting the return of the robins. Some more northern tribes knew this as the Full Crow Moon, when the cawing of crows signals the end of winter.
It's also known as the Full Crust Moon because the snow cover becomes crusted from thawing by day and freezing at night.
April 6 - Full Pink Moon
12:34 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The grass pink or wild ground phlox is one of the earliest widespread flowers of the spring.
In 2022, this is also the Paschal Full Moon; the first full moon after the spring equinox on March 20. The first Sunday following the Paschal Moon is Easter Sunday, which indeed will be observed the very next day on Sunday, April 17.
May 5 - Full Flower Moon
1:34 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
The term full flower moon is derived from how Flowers are abundant everywhere by this time of year. This moon was also known as the Full Corn Planting Moon.
June 3 - Full Strawberry Moon
11:42 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Strawberry picking season peaks during this month; Europeans called this the Rose Moon.
July 3 - Full Buck Supermoon
7:39 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time
Named for when the new antlers of buck deer push out from their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. It was also often called the Full Thunder Moon, thunderstorms being now most frequent.
This will be the first of four consecutive supermoons of the year. Expect a slightly larger and brighter full moon in the sky.
