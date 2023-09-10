100 years ago,

Sept. 10, 1923

MATTOON — Plans were discussed on Friday evening in a meeting of the library board for an "open house" in commemoration of the twentieth anniversary of the dedication of the Mattoon Public Library. The committee will arrange for a fitting program, probably consisting of some exercises in which representatives from all the schools will take part. The open house, the first since the opening of the library in its present headquarters is especially appropriate at this time as the building has been newly decorated and new lights installed. The walls and ceilings have bene repainted in shades of gray, the woodwork has been refinished and the column lights have been placed on the balustrades on the east and south of the building. The library was formerly in the city building in the room now occupied by the police magistrate's court.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Service Disposal, Inc. of Mattoon has moved into the "space age" era of rubbish collecting. Doug Byars and William Paullin, partners in the firm, recently invested in three trucks - a "mother" and two compacters. Simply stated, the mother truck picks up the rubbish that the two compacters collect and takes it to the landfill. The new system is the first of its kind in operation in Illinois. "The closest one to us is in Little Rock, Ark.," said Paullin...MATTOON — A rare 1962 Corvair Monza was stolen and apparently set on fire in Peterson Park at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning. The auto, which contained photo equipment and other personal items, was taken from the carport at the Warren Moody residence, 1300 S. 14th Street. Moody valued the loss of the auto at $3,000 and personal items at $400. He said the interior of the auto was completely gutted by fire. The gas cap was removed, and a rag stuffed in its place. The car, an early production model, has been entered in many Corvair shows and won second place nationally in 1971.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — The northernmost of four possible locations for a new Coles County Interstate 57 interchange was announced Wednesday as the preferred one. The location, at County Road 1100N, not only presents advantages of its own but also doesn't include many of the disadvantages of the others, said an engineer who worked on a study of the locations. "This alignment has a continuous right of way from Interstate 57 to Illinois Route 130," said Mark Dwiggins of Upchurch & Associates of Mattoon. "There is already an existing, continuous roadway." The new interchange is being planned for north of the one at Illinois Route 16. Local officials are pushing for it to serve as access to industrial developments north of Mattoon and Charleston and to areas to the west...CHARLESTON — The next president of EIU should recognize the importance of fundraising and also be visible in the community, several people told a search firm representative Wednesday. Jon Laible, executive officer of the EIU foundation, said he would like to see the next president spend 25-30 percent of his time in fundraising activities, as compared to the "less than one percent" that he estimated is currently spent. "In other words, get serious about fundraising," Laible said. Capital is needed in almost every area of the university, making fundraising critical, said foundation member Barbara Hill, who is a former vice president for Academic Affairs and one-time interim EIU president. Many academic buildings on campus are in dire need of replacement, said Gary Aylesworth, chairman of the philosophy department, calling the condition of the buildings "deplorable."