100 years ago,

Sept. 11, 1923

CHARLESTON — Longshot, a valuable and promising race horse owned and raced by P.T. McCabe of Charleston, died at the fairgrounds Monday, following an illness of but a few hours. It is believed the horse had suffered a ruptured bowel during a burst of speed. Assistant trainer Tom Ryan, who was driving the animal, noticed that Longshot was severely limping in one of his rear legs. He drove the animal to the barn and called a veterinarian, but nothing could be done to save his life. Mr. McCabe, who had won many races with Longshot, had refused several offers of $2,000 or more for the racer...MATTOON — A new coupe, valued at $750, purchased by Everett Foreman for his son Maurice, was stolen Saturday night from Eighth and Monroe streets, during the time the young man was attending a show. The crowd and traffic was so large Saturday evening that Foreman was compelled to park the machine more than a block distant from the square. No trace of the car has yet been found. The owners are offering a reward of $100...CHARLESTON — A man named Cougill, residing 15 miles south of Charleston reported to Sheriff McNutt that all the wearing apparel of the family had been taken by thieves during the time the family, excepting three of the boys, were in Mattoon. The three sons of Cougill, who were working in a distant field, did not know of the theft until they returned home after work. Among the things missing were four suits of clothes, three new overcoats, hats, shoes, razors, watches, and almost everything that could be carried. Sheriff McNutt was unable to act because the crime had been committed in Cumberland County.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The Lake Land College Board of Trustees approved a proposal Monday night calling for the college to contribute $25,000 to a proposed $200,000 water tank project. The proposed ground level water tank would be built in conjunction with the City of Mattoon in an effort to increase water pressure to the college and other developments in the area long south U.S. 45. The $25,000 would be paid to the City of Mattoon over period of five years, according to the proposal, with the basic investment being paid back to the college over a period of time through tap-ons or hook-ons...MATTOON — Two proposals for approval and another was tabled at the Monday afternoon meeting of the Mattoon Planning Commission. Annexation of the S. 9th St. site of a proposed new nursing home to the city was recommended for approval by the city council. A plat of the Marksborough subdivision planned south of the Coles County Airport was recommended for approval with the provision that buyers be advised of the airport noise. The commission tabled a request by the Knights of Columbus that the property located at 1004 to 1016 N. 16th be rezoned from residential to commercial.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Former Vice President Dan Quayle said Thursday he hopes President Bill Clinton will resign before the impeachment process moves too far. Quayle, who served as the nation’s vice president under George Bush, spoke at a fundraising luncheon for Rep. Dale Righter at Stix Banquet Facility Thursday. “Like you, I am totally disgusted with that’s going on in Washington,” Quayle told more than 100 people who paid $50 each to attend the luncheon. “The boxes of shame have arrived on Capitol Hill. Congress is doing what’s appropriate. I expect the process of impeachment will move forward.” Quayle said he understands that special prosecutor Kenneth Starr’s report contains “volumes of evidence that crimes were committed” by Clinton in the Paula Jones/Monica Lewinsky incidents. He said the crimes allegedly involve perjury, suborning of perjury, abuse of power and obstruction of justice.