100 years ago,

Sept. 12, 1923

HUMBOLDT — There is a new broomcorn firm in the Central District, located at Humboldt. The firm is composed of J.W. Poorman and Elmer Sutton. Mr. Poorman is president of the Humboldt National Bank and Mr. Sutton a young farmer who has been growing broomcorn for a number of years. They have brought the warehouse of the Phillips Broomcorn Co. at Humboldt. Humboldt has had no dealer located there since J.M. Danner, one of the veterans of the trade, retired a few years ago...NEOGA — Homer Crookshank, a Neoga barber, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Lindley on Monday afternoon on a charge of having liquor in his possession and was held under bond to await action of the Cumberland County court. He was also fined by the court for disorderly conduct, he having been under the influence of liquor at the time of his arrest. Crookshank was arrested Saturday night by Night Watchman John Kimery, when the officer found a quart bottle of liquor in Crookshank's barbershop. Crookshank, a former resident of Mattoon, is a bachelor and makes his home with his mother, Mrs. Stacey Crookshank.

50 years ago, 1973

CHARLESTON — A special committee was formed Tuesday by the Coles County Board to look into the "feasibility of a new jail." The Building and Grounds Committee and the Sheriff and Law Enforcement Committee will combine to form the special committee and bring its recommendation on the jail to the board. The agenda for Tuesday's board meeting included a proposal to hire an architect for the jail...MATTOON — A Mattoon fire truck was damaged during a shed fire early this morning. The fire started at a shed on the back of the lot of 2601 Broadway owned by Mrs. Leoda LeRoy. According to the report, the shed was used for storage. There was no estimate on the damage caused by the fire or how the fire was caused. The fire report said that the truck backed into a pole, causing minor damage to the truck. There was no estimate of damage...MATTOON — Joseph Jordan, 22, a custodian at Lytle Park, reported to Mattoon police that the tennis nets had been damaged at the park. According to police reports, someone jumped up and down on the tennis nets, tearing them beyond use.

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Two local farmers agreed that they and other area farmers will have to cut back on expenditures as corn and soybeans prices dip, but were both optimistic about the future. Edwin Wetzel of Mattoon said he has been through the Great Depression and dealt with other hard times in agriculture before. "You learn to draw in your belt and cope the best you can," Wetzel said. "It does pass and better times will show up sooner or later." Wetzel helps his son Lyle farm about 850 acres of corn and soybeans in Coles and Moultrie counties. The family will have to maintain its old farm equipment and hold off on buying new equipment while commodity prices are low, Wetzel said. Wetzel said the farmers who will be hit the hardest by the low prices are those who will have a low yield this fall because of water damage or other reasons...CHARLESTON — Coles County Sheriff Jim Kimball faces a contested re-election bid, and Election Day is less than two months away. But he said the timing of his announcement Friday that he wants to expand the county jail had nothing to do with that. Kimball said his proposal to house more U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service inmates came after about a year of planning and discussion with the federal agency. A county jail shouldn't be seen as a money maker, but the county should take advantage of an opportunity when it presents itself, he said. "If that federal money is going to go to somebody, why not Coles County?" said Kimball.