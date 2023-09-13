100 years ago,

Sept. 13, 1923

MATTOON — The Meneely Company, having in charge the construction of that portion of state bond issue route No. 25, Mattoon to Arcola, on Tuesday evening poured the last "mix" of cement in joining the new road up to and with main street of Arcola. Today the employees of the company are engaged in dismantling the massive pieces of machinery, taking up the industrial railroad tracks, loading up the motors and cars used for hauling materials, and otherwise preparing to ship everything left off the job to Jacksonville, where the company has another big road contract. The hard road between the DeWitt Ave. bridge in Mattoon and the village of Humboldt will be closed probably on Monday morning, for a period of from three to four weeks. This is made necessary by the fact that the approaches to three bridges on this stretch have yet to be concreted...TUSCOLA — Illinois Central Train No. 7, the Panama Limited train of that line between Chicago and New Orleans, was in trouble at Tuscola Tuesday afternoon. But no one was hurt and it did not result in a disastrous wreck. The train is due here south, at 3:59 p.m. and ordinarily a person can almost set a watch by it. On Tuesday afternoon the train was about thirty minutes late out of Champaign, and according to the fireman was making about 70 mph after striking the downgrade from Hayes. About the time their engine crossed the hard road just north of Tuscola, the connecting rod on the left side of the engine broke, completely stripping the big 1138 of all outside machinery on that side. It was almost a full half-mile from where the trouble began to the place where the train was brought to a standstill, over the crossing of the other two railroads and south of the Illinois Central Station.