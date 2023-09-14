100 years ago,

Sept. 14, 1923

SPRINGFIELD — A crusade to enforce recent legislation requiring a barber’s license for hair bobbing in beauty parlors and hairdressing establishments will be opened sometime this week as officers and the executive committee of the Illinois Master Barber’s Association meet with Gov. Small to present a new plan for barber inspections and examinations. “The campaign is aimed at those who infringe upon the barbers by bobbing hair in connection with their beauty parlors,” said W.B. Tipps, president of the Association “We barbers are licensed and bobbing hair is no different than cutting it. We have been paying for a license sixteen years and feel it is unfair to us to have others engage in this trade without taking out a license. Several establishments I know advertise ‘hair bobbing free.’ If one gets a shampoo or a massage then the bobbing is free, but in most cases the bobbing done alone is not. I don’t think that is fair.”

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A truly great person is one who can conquer life even with the greatest of handicaps. Mrs. Paulette Bickery of Charleston demonstrated this as she spoke to the Mattoon Lions Club Thursday in the Elks Club. Mrs. Bickery has been blind since birth, but she is a junior at EIU, majoring in psychology and sociology. She is married and her husband also attends EIU. He is sighted. “Eastern doesn’t have braille material,” she said. “And that is why I chose to go to college there. I wanted to go to a college unadapted to the blind because the world is unadapted to the blind. I decided I had to get out into the world and learn my own way. For 14 years she attended the Braille and Sightsaving School in Jacksonville. “I started school when I was five and I could read braille when I was six,” she told the group. “I learned to read it before I learned to write it. It’s more difficult to teach braille than it is to teach regular reading. The teacher can’t write on the chalkboard and tell you how to do it.”

25 years ago, 1998

ARCOLA — Arcola Broomcorn Festival goers learned this weekend there’s more put into broommaking than just broomcorn. Thousands of visitors attended the Arcola Broomcorn Festival for dozens of reasons, including crafts, food, entertainment and flea markets. But, for many, it was also to see the art of broommaking as it was done with manual equipment like a winder, stitcher, broom press and cut-off knife built in the late 1800s, that intrigued visitors. Workers from Humboldt Broom Company exhibited the process and displayed a variety of brooms for sale at prices from $3-$9 each...MATTOON — Certified instructors Mary Morton and Jan Daily reopened the Mattoon Jazzercise franchise earlier this month. Morton opened Jazzercise in Charleston 17 years ago and has been teaching since. Daily opened the Sullivan facility 10 years ago. When the two heard that Mattoon Jazzercise closed, they decided to combine their years of experience and bring Jazzercise back. Daily and Morton are co-owners of Mattoon Jazzercise and will be offering regular Jazzercise, step and circuit training...MATTOON — After more than a million miles and hundreds of mornings starting at 2:45 a.m., Lowell Kolbus is ready to sleep in and to a little bit lighter kind of driving. Kolbus has earned that right after 22 years as transport driver for Willaredt Oil, having started working for the company in March 1976. The last six years Kolbus has gotten up to be at the station ready to roll at 4 a.m. He has driven eight tractors, pulled three tankers, hauled fuel out of five terminals and delivered over 100 million gallons of fuel.