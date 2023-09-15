100 years ago,

Sept. 15, 1923

Percy Lawson, suing Dr. E. Bigler for damages of $15,000, resulting from the loss of one of his legs, it was charged, negligence and malpractice, was given a judgment for $4000 by the jury which heard the evidence in the case. The jury retired about 5:30 p.m. Friday evening and reached a verdict about 9 a.m. after having been out all night. It is understood that some of the jurors wished to give Lawson nearly the amount that he had asked for, while others sought to make the amount less than the $4000 which was finally decided upon. The verdict was a compromise. The suit hinged on complications arising from injuries Lawson received on Nov. 28, 1921. A patent endgate on which Lawson was standing to unload corn from a wagon broke, throwing him to the ground. The left leg was fractured above the knee. Lawson claims that Dr. Bigler was called into the case at once and treated the injured leg. He claims that Dr. Bigler, contending that the bones were not broke, had never made any attempt to set the fractured member...MATTOON — A good sized crowd assembled in front of the Journal Gazette building Friday evening and heard the story of the Dempsey-Firpo fight as it came in over the telegraph printer and was told to the crowd through a loudspeaker by Richard Lumpkin of the C.W. Thompson Co. At the same time the story was read off by Mr. Lumpkin was broadcasted by the Coles County Telephone and Telegraph Co. radio broadcasting station. Those who tuned in received a fine description of the fight and received it as soon as did the crowd in front of the JG building. The story that came through the JG telegraph printer came direct from ringside.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — Several Mattoon residents peeked out their windows during the early morning hours Wednesday and Thursday and found their trees and yards blanketed with Monarch butterflies. Mrs. Gordon Jones of 221 Wabash, who is a fan of the Monarchs, looks forward to their arrival each year. She noted that the Monarch lays its eggs on the underside of the milkweed in the spring during its flight north, the larvae using the plant for the nourishment. When born, the Monarch dines on nectar. Most of the butterflies left Mattoon Friday after a three day stay...CHARLESTON — One thing led to another, and before Jack Pearcy was through, five cars on the Charleston square had been damaged. According to police reports, Pearcy, of Charleston, was stopped on the square. He then backed up his truck and struck an auto owned by Dorothy Donley. He then went forward, said police, and sideswiped two other vehicles, and proceeded around the square and struck two more autos. Pearcy reportedly told police he pressed down on the clutch, thinking it was the brake. No information was available from police about any charges against Pearcy.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The man convicted of murder for drowning a woman in Lake Paradise will have to rely on his attorney to handle his appeal. Circuit Judge Ashton Waller on Monday dismissed a self-styled motion from Shawn C. Majors that sought a reduction of his prison sentence. Majors, 28, of Mattoon was convicted of first-degree murder for drowning of Cheryl McRill of Neoga in the lake near Mattoon on May 1, 1997. He was later sentenced to 45 years in prison. Last month, Majors fashioned a motion to reduce the sentence, saying it was excessive in the light of his claim that McRill's drowning was accidental, not deliberate. Majors drafted and filed the motion on his own despite the fact that Public Defender Lonnie Lutz, who represented Majors at trial, filed a notice of appeal shortly after the sentence was appealed.

