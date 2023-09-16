100 years ago, Sept. 16, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The attorney for the man who allegedly shot himself inside a Coles County Sheriff’s Department squad car wants his trial on weapons and other charges moved out of Coles County. The attorney also wants a different judge to preside in the case against Cody Burch. That’s because two Coles County judges, including the judge who has the case now, were possible targets in the murder-for-hire case against Burch’s mother. Burch, 21, of rural Charleston was shot in the head inside a squad care enroute to the county jail in Charleston on Feb. 5, 1997. He allegedly shot himself after officers failed to find a handgun he concealed. Burch was blinded because of the shooting and later filed a federal lawsuit against the county and the sheriff’s department. Meanwhile, Burch’s mother, Kennie Lynn Burch, 52, awaits trial on charges of solicitation of murder for hire...MATTOON — A local couple who knew Ken Starr as a college student says he was very smart and very independent as a freshman and sophomore at Harding University in Arkansas. Mattoon chiropractors Don and Nancy Selvidge attended Harding at the same time as Starr in 1964-65. Selvidge said Starr initially pledged to the fraternal organization Frater Sodalis, which is primarily for students interested in becoming ministers or missionaries. Selvidge was a sophomore when Starr was a freshman, and recalls that Starr wasn’t the most cooperative pledge...CHARLESTON — The City Council approved the sale of Hall Park for $2,800 Tuesday. The 6,700-square-foot park at 14th Street and Harrison Ave. was sold to George Birch of Charleston. He lives on Harrison Ave., adjacent to the park. Birch outbid Kevin Myerscough of Charleston for the small triangle of land. Myerscough had offered to purchase the park for the assessed value of the land, $2,500. The park was dedicated to A.O. Hall in 1970 in honor of his 34 years as a public servant. A stone monument to Hall and two concrete benches are located in the park...MATTOON — Many residents of Mattoon may not have realized they had a new mayor Tuesday. For a day, that is. Real Mayor Wanda Ferguson took the “new” mayor, Judge Claudia Anderson of Danville, to the Salvation Army for an advisory board meeting and to tour the police and fire stations Tuesday. Anderson said she earned the position of mayor for a day at the YMCA May Merriment, which she attended with friends Mr. and Mrs. Jim Glenn. But after only a day’s work, Anderson has resigned her position. “I’d rather be a judge in the juvenile division than mayor,” she said. “Although the police chief took me on a tour of his facility, which was interesting, I’m on the side of sending people to spent a little less time in facilities like this.” Anderson said she was staying away from issues such as leaf burning, brick streets, and taxes while serving in her mayoral capacity...CHARLESTON — EIU is considering changing historic all-female Pemberton Hall into a co-ed honors program facility. EIU housing director Bill Schnackel said that it would make the sense to move the honors program into Pemberton because it is located across the street from the honors office and it doesn’t fill as fast as other dorms on campus. As one of EIU’s oldest buildings, the ivy-laden Pemberton Hall also has a distinctive “classic, academic” look that would be well suited for the honors programs, Schnackel said. Renovations would take place in the lounge, entryway and large dining room, said Vicki Woodard of EIU’s media relations office.