100 years ago,

Sept. 17, 1923

SHELBYVILLE — An inquest into the death of Charles Mochel, a traveling salesman of Gallon, Ohio, who was killed Friday morning, was held by Coroner Whiles Saturday at the Big Four station. The inquest had been postponed from Friday afternoon in order that members of the crew of Big Four train No. 8 could be present. The verdict of the jury was that Charles B. Mochel, came to his death "while riding on the passenger train, No. 8 on the C.C.C. & St. Louis railroad and passing by a switch on which crushed stone, etc. were being unloaded with crane, the clamshell used on the crane striking said train where the deceased was riding about 10:25 a.m., Sept. 14, 1923." L.C. Hill, 920 South 17th Street, Mattoon, who was also on the train, said that he was in the second coach about the center. he said he heard the signal for Robinson Creek and saw road material, then heard a crash. He thought he heard glass breaking and ran to the front of the car. He said he saw the wreckage in the aisle of the front car and went far enough to see one man was hurt and heard the conductor tell the brakeman to protect the rear of the train. Walter Barry, Hillsboro, crane man - who was operating the crane at the time of the accident says he cannot see trains coming from either way, but that the man who worked in the car is supposed to signal him when a train is coming. He said he received no signal at the time of the accident and did not hear the train whistle. Barry stated that he just heard the train when the crane hit it.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A Mattoon man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of his wife. Information received by the JG that James Melvin Turner had been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter was confirmed today by Coles County State's Atty. John McCarthy. Turner's wife, Debbie Sue, 22, was struck in the right side of her forehead by a .22 caliber bullet in her home at approximately 6:20 p.m. Aug. 15. She died 72 minutes later in the emergency room at Memorial Hospital. A Coles County coroner's jury ruled on Aug. 28 that the death was an "avoidable accident." Turner, a switchman for the Illinois Central Railroad, was the only witness called to testify at the inquest. McCarthy refused to comment when asked by the JG why his officer had decided to prosecute Turner in connection with the shooting. "It's hard to give a reason without jeopardizing the prosecution and defense," he said...MATTOON — A centennial has been overlooked, according to Mrs. P.E. Newby of Route 2, Mattoon. "In the confusion and excitement created for and during the celebration of the Sesquicentennial of the State of Illinois — a centennial event of our own area could have been noted," she says. Mrs. Newby said that there was a memorial stone placed in the little town of Loxa by the Historical Society of Coles County. This monument marks the place where the forerunner of EIU and Lake Land College stood. This school was called Lee's Academy and was begun by Prof. Thomas J. Lee in 1871. "Our family has in its possession a yearbook printed by Lee's Academy for the year 1885-1886. This was the 16th year of the school," Mrs. Newby pointed out.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The school board Wednesday approved new parking areas for two elementary schools. A new lot at Carl Sandburg Elementary School is supposed to help accommodate more people at the school while a new driveway and lot at Mark Twain Elementary School will increase safety. Superintendent Ted Wetekamp told the board Wednesday that the new elementary attendance plan in place this year means fewer students are walking to school. At Carl Sandburg, some teachers are parking in the street, Wetekamp said. At Mark Twain, school buses and parents dropping off and picking up their children use the same unloading area, he added.

