100 years ago, Sept. 19, 1923

SULLIVAN — Mrs. Daisy Rowland sets up a claim of fraud in a suit which she has filed against her husband, C.D. Rowland, of Coles, asking for a divorce, the setting aside of a contract which she says was signed under duress and fraud, for alimony. Mrs. Rowland says that she was married to the defendant in Terre Haute on July 4, 1920, and took up their home in Coles. She says that shortly after the marriage her husband began the use of liquor and for a period of two years indulged in this habit until he became a habitual drunkard. Also that he was abusive and cruel and that she was forced to leave him in December of last year. In company with an attorney from Mattoon, she says her husband came to the home of her relatives, where she had been living, and proposed that she take $825 in return for signing a contract relinquishing all her interest in his estate. Relying on their word that this amount represented the maximum amount she would receive as a dower interest in case of his death, she says she signed the contract and did not know until later that she had been falsely told the value of her dower interest. She states her husband has property valued in the neighborhood of $50,000 and that she rightfully should have received $10,000 instead of $825.

50 years ago, 1973

TRILLA — A Trilla man is listed in “serious” condition today at Decatur Memorial Hospital following a station wagon-tractor accident at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lawrence Brady, 46, the owner of Brady’s General Store at Trilla, was transferred to Decatur from Memorial Hospital Tuesday night. State police reports said that the Brady vehicle was northbound on the Lerna Road when it and a tractor driven by Joe Daily, 14, of Route 3, Mattoon, collided head on. Daily was listed in “fairly good” condition today at Mattoon Memorial Hospital. According to police, the tractor crossed over into the path of the Brady auto. In the collision the tractor landed on the station wagon, pinning Brady in. The Mattoon Fire Department emergency squad was called to the scene to remove Brady from his vehicle. A fire department spokesman said that it took over two hours to free Brady. State police described the Brady vehicle as a “a total loss.” The damage to the Daily tractor was estimated at $400.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — The Five Mile House will need some help if it is to remain a Coles County landmark for a third century. The two-room structure at the intersection of Illinois Route 130 and the Westfield Road has been a part of the landscape since 1836. A group of Coles County residents has formed a committee and hopes to raise enough funds to restore the historic structure and convert it into a tourist center for the 21st century. The Five Mile House—named because it sits exactly five miles from the east door of the Coles County Courthouse—and the home just south of it have been purchased by an anonymous buyer, Cal Smith, a member of the Save the Five Mile House Committee, said. The buyer has given the committee one year to raise enough funds to buy the two buildings. The committee plans to restore the Five Mile House to its appearance in the mid-1800s and open it to visitors. A blacksmith shop may be re-created and a video is also a possibility. The Five Mile House, thought to be the oldest building still standing in the county, was built in 1836 by brothers Rhodes and Davis Martin. The two men set up their own brick factory near the site to manufacture the soft bricks used to build the structure.