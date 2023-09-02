100 years ago,

Sept. 2, 1923

50 years ago, 1973

25 years ago, 1998

MATTOON — Residents of South 15th Street continued the debate Tuesday on whether their brick street should be repaired or paved. Three residents spoke in favor of keeping the bricks and two offered a different view in comments to the Mattoon City Council. The city is in the process of advertising for bids to asphalt over the bricks. The council has rejected the bid for repairing bricks and denied a request to rebid the repair project. Residents Joyce St. Michael, Alan Severson and Janet Meadows spoke in favor of keeping the brick street. Residents Mary Covington and Wayne McDowell have said they just want the street fixed, and comments from both indicated they question the advisability of the brick repairs. The council took no action and now awaits receipt of the asphalt bids...WINDSOR — Future property cleanup projects should be put on hold until the city council can sit down and decide what it wants, Councilman Eric Bennett argued Tuesday night. However, Bennett's motion died for the lack of a second. The existing policy was implemented in 1978. The procedure includes that any complaints about a property in the city — mowing, accumulating junk, unsightliness or unhealthiness — is reported to the city and after an inspection is it brought before city council for further action. "It was my understanding there were only three or problems in town," said Bennett. Bennett called the handling of the city policy "vindictive," "unfair" and said that "certain people have been singled out." He stated that Mayor Alva McQueen is the only city employee who inspects the sites that complaints are made on...MATTOON — The bid from the A.J. Walker Construction Co. for road construction in the business park north of town was rejected by the city council Tuesday. The council opted instead to have the developers complete the roads. Once the streets are completed, the city will pay the developers $128,000, which is the balance remaining of the money the city committed to the project. In other actions, the council agreed to sell a 1967 fire department pumper truck as excess property. The council also approved emergency repairs on the 100-foot ladder truck estimated at about $50,000...CHARLESTON — The Mattoon couple accused of killing a man during a fight over a camera will return to court later this month. That's when trials will be scheduled for Adam Willison, 25, and Trudy Willison, 30, who are charged with first-degree murder for the Nov. 3 death of Aaron Mietzner. According to evidence in the case, Mietzner was killed during a fight at the Willisons' residence at the time after he went there to confront them with suspicions that they stole his camera. Adam Willision might have taken the camera because he thought Mietzner owed him money. Police testimony at an earlier hearing indicated that Trudy Willison hit Mietzner in the head with a lamp while he and Adam Willison were struggling with one another. The police testimony also indicated that a chemical test at the Willisons' residence show large quantities of blood had been on walls there, though it had been cleaned and wasn't visible without the chemical.