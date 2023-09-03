100 years ago,
Sept. 3, 1923
MATTOON — Joseph Center, for forty-five years an employee of the Big Four, the last three years having been switch tender and watchman at the Twelfth Street crossing, met death in an accident while on duty about the noon hour Sunday. Center was struck by the tender of engine No. 6191, which was ready for a “break in,” following some general repairs at the shops. Center’s clothing apparently was caught by a protruding bolt, or something of like nature, as his body was dragged for a distance of nearly half a block, the body becoming disentangled about halfway between the Twelfth street and Thirteenth street crossings....ZION — What are the names of the 66 books of the Bible? You don’t know for certain? Marion Smales, four years old, does. Furthermore, she can give you the number of chapters in each book. This done, she can recite the names of the 66 books backwards, from Revelation to Genesis. Two years ago Marion arrived here with her mother from Yorkshire, England. Her favorite attitude when reciting for visitors, and she does this without fear or embarrassment, is to fold her hands behind her back and call out the names or whatever she happens to be reciting, in a clear voice.
50 years ago, 1973
No paper, Labor Day.
25 years ago, 1998
LAKE SHELBYVILLE — A group of citizens is concerned with the way the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is handling the reduction of Canada geese on the beaches of Lake Shelbyville. The Corps has scheduled a controlled goose hunt at the Dam West, Sullivan and Wilborn Creek beaches for a few hours each morning for eight days beginning Tuesday. Friends of Lake Shelbyville Wildlife, a community based group, calls the special goose hunt an “inhumane method of extermination.” But Winston Campbell, operations manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the geese are congregating in large numbers—between 75 and 100 at a time — causing sanitary problems on the beaches, sidewalks and picnic areas for people visiting Lake Shelbyville. David Johnson, chairman of the group of 10 concerned citizens, says that on Sullivan Beach, the bigger problem is with sea gulls. He said he is not against hunting, but he does not like the idea of hunting while boaters are on the lake. He also said the matter could be resolved without the killing of any birds. More humane solutions to the problem, he said, include habitat management, diverting arrival of the birds and limiting and eventually eliminating feeding, according to information provided by Johnson...MATTOON — Two new members will be elected into Mattoon’s Lettermen’s Hall of Fame tonight at Gunner Buc’s and one person will receive an honorary “M”. Chuck Dawson and Jamie Pilson will be inducted into the Lettermen’s Hall of Fame while Kenneth (Yogi) Upton receives the honorary “M”. “It’s an honor to be judged by your peers or wheover they are that do that,” said Dawson. Pilson agreed. “It’s a great feeling. I’m honored to be a part of something that is special.”
