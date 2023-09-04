100 years ago,

Sept. 4, 1923

MATTOON — Monday, Labor Day, differed from last year in this city insofar as there was no general celebration. The day was observed, however, by the closing of the stores and banks, while at the industrial plants and railroad shops only a sufficient force of employees was maintained to keep the wheels moving. In the afternoon and evening at Peterson Park, under the tent which last week served to house the Mattoon chautauqua, two musical entertainments were given by the Rocky Mountain Warblers, who gave a varied program made up of instrumental and vocal selections.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — “There are still loving people who want to give to others.” According to George Tankey, president of the Area E-7 Hospital Association, “loving people” are responsible for Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Tankey was the main speaker Sunday during a groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility. The ceremony was held at the site of the $11.2-million hospital — a 75 acre track located just north of the Coles County Airport, along Illinois 16 between Charleston and Mattoon...MATTOON — An informational picket was scheduled for noon today at Lake Land College. The picket was organized by Local 981 of the American Federation of State, Municipal and County Employees which represents 24 clerical workers at Lake Land. Mrs. Irma Depew, chairman of the negotiating committee for the local, said today the picket was being held because the members “don’t feel the Lake Land College Board of Trustees is negotiating in good faith.”... TUSCOLA — The badly decomposed body of a Tuscola man was found at 7 a.m. Sunday near the Murdock Mines. A man and woman were scheduled to be arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court today in connection with the shooting death of Jacky Coslet, 23. Coslet had been shot once through the head with a .22 caliber pistol, according to Douglas County Coroner Dr. Virgil Fishel. The unidentified man and woman were arrested after Coslet’s body was discovered. A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said Coslet was a conductor on the Chicago and Eastern Illinois Railroad and was last seen on Aug. 23 when he left his home in Tuscola.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — A rural Charleston woman accused of wanting several Coles County and other officials and other people killed was ordered Thursday to stand trial on murder-for-hire charges. Kennie Lynn Burch, 52, pleaded innocent to charges that would bring in at least 20 years in prison if she is convicted. Circuit Judge Gary Jacobs ordered a trial for Burch after hearing testimony indicating that she agreed to give an undercover police officer a car in exchange for killing two people. Burch is presently charged with two counts of solicitation of murder for hire, accusing her of trying to have probation officer Alison Sanders and sheriff’s department Sgt. Steve Darimont killed...CHARLESTON — Carol Hudson, originally from Charleston, received second place overall honors at the state level of the Karaoke Star Search Contest, sponsored by Pro-Sing about three weeks ago. For her melodic interpretations, Hudson received a paid three-day, four-night trip to Nashville, beginning this weekend. Hudson will get the chance to sing karaoke at many clubs and venues there, including the Nashville Grand Old Opry Hotel, where the national level of the contest will take place. Hudson, who presently works at Mattoon Health Care, sang in her high school choir before working as a singer at weddings, funerals and local parties, including functions for MHS residents. Hudson was also the vocalist for the group “Without,” formerly “Overtime,” which was formed in 1994 after five members who worked at the same nursing home began singing for the residents there. “Without,” achieved some local success, taking top honors at the 1995 Bagelfest Talent Show.

Sales galore: Vintage Coles County Labor Day sale ads Firestone slashes tire prices Famous brand stores Labor Day sale Cadillac Labor Day sale! Amerilla's Fashions Sears Pre-Labor Day Sale Tire Triumph Sale Give your car some r&r Mongomery Ward Pre-Labor Day Sale Two Days Only! Safe Buy Used Car The choice is yours... Royce Motors Labor Day Sale Good Year Labor Day 2-Tire Sale! Labor Day Sale Mazda Pre-Labor Day Sale