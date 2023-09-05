100 years ago,

Sept. 5, 1923

MATTOON — "Stop" signs at railroad crossings in this city are to mean just what they say if an ordinance presented at the meeting of the city council on Tuesday evening is adopted. The measure was placed in the hands of the judiciary committee for consideration to report back at the next meeting. The penalty for violation of such ordinance is not less than $5 nor more than $200 for each offense...HUMBOLDT — Don Carpenter, 19, of Arcola was arrested this morning about eight o'clock in Arcola by Deputy Sheriff Shirley, charged with breaking jail in Humboldt last Saturday. Carpenter is said to have filed the lock of the Humboldt jail, where he was lodged last week for drunkenness.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The constitutionality of a state law permitting the transfer of Memorial Hospital's assets to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center has been challenged. The challenge came today in the form of a petition filed in Coles County Circuit Court by Carus Icenogle, a Mattoon attorney. The petition also alleges that a conflict of interest exists in connection with four members of the Memorial Hospital board of directors and William Hurlburt, hospital administrator...TUSCOLA — A murder charge was filed Tuesday afternoon against a 19-year old Tuscola woman accused of killing her husband. Two other persons have been charged with concealment of a homicide in connection with the death of Jacky Coslet, 23. Coslet's body was found at 7 a.m. Sunday near the Murdock mines in Douglas County. Mrs. Coslet was formally charged with one count of murder in Douglas County Circuit Court in Tuscola. Mrs. Coslet was arrested by authorities Sunday after Cecil Hendrickson, Jr., 22, of Atwood led police to the body. According to Douglas County Sheriff Robert Hausman, police were summoned to Jarman Hospital in Tuscola early Sunday morning, where Hendrickson was reportedly being treated for a drug overdose. After questioning by police, Hendrickson led police to the site where Coslet was buried. The sheriff said Hendrickson had apparently helped to dig the 15-inch deep grave located in a cornfield near Murdock.

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Edgar's brother, Fred Edgar of Charleston, denied allegations Friday that he used state funds to visit Poland in 1995. The allegations were printed Friday in the Chicago Tribune in a story about an anonymous letter to the governor's office that has sparked an investigation of the Illinois Development Finance Authority by state police. Fred Edgar, who is an administrator for the Coles County Health Department, said that he was notified by the governor's office in February after it received the anonymous letter but said he has not be contacted by state police...MATTOON — National sportscaster Larry Smith has more plans to benefit the Coles County area. Smith announced Friday formation of the Larry Smith scholarship fund and a celebrity golf classic to help raise money for the fund. Smith, a sportscaster for Atlanta-based CNN/SI, already has commitments from some well-known athletes to participate in the golf outing, and is working on more including some hall of famers...LAKE SHELBYVILLE — The beaches of Lake Shelbyville are now off limits to the special goose hunt that had been scheduled to begin Tuesday. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers called off the eight-day hunt after a group of about 10 concerned citizens opposing the special early season goose hunt filed a petition for a temporary restraining order and a restraining order regarding the hunt.

