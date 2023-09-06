100 years ago,

Sept. 6, 1923

CHARLESTON — The National Trust Bank opened up for business in its new home at the northwest corner of the square on Tuesday morning, but held its formal opening on Wednesday...ARTHUR — Roger SinClair Rigney, little son of Hugh Rigney, editor of the Graphic at Arthur, was found dead in the alley at the back of the home of his grandmother, Mrs. SinClair, on Tuesday afternoon about five o'clock. He had been playing about a pile of railroad ties and some of them had fallen on him. An examination disclosed a fractured skull, a temple wound an a broken jaw...ATWOOD — W.B. Offenstein of Atwood was arrested this morning and arraigned before Judge Gibler on a charge of trespass, on complaint of Thornton & Sons. He was fined $25 and costs, a total of $32,60. The offense was committed on the North Thirty-third street road in North Okaw township, where Thornton & Sons are grading the highway, preparatory to paving. The road was barricaded, although one of the bars was dragging the ground, Offenstein said, and the barrier was placarded. "The same thing has happened several times lately and the offender escaped," Thornton said this morning." "Motorists have driven through the barrier repeatedly. They actually get hard-boiled when someone tries to stop them."

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The City of Mattoon will be entered in the All-America Cities competition by the Mattoon League of Women Voters. The board of directors of the league, acting on a motion by Carol Specht, voted to enter Mattoon in the contest. Lois James, public relations chairman for the league, is in charge of the project. The All-America Cities awards are given annually to 10 cities that have shown outstanding citizen participation in local government and civic affairs...MATTOON — Mayor Roger Dettro unveiled a plan today calling for the installation of a $512,000 water line along Illinois 16. The 12-inch water line would be constructed from the east edge of the city to Coles County Airport and the site of the new hospital. The cost of the project will be divided between the city, the airport, the hospital and those property owners who grant easements for the water line across properties and contribute money...CHARLESTON — EIU student body president Ellen Schanzle is expected to resign that post tonight. Miss Schanzle, 23, is only the second woman in the university's history to hold that position. She had announced last month that she would resign the post if she decided to attend law school at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Her successor as president will be Don Vogel, who is now executive vice president...CHARLESTON — A Charleston native and former EIU student body president has stated that he may seek election to a 53rd District Illinois House seat in 1974. James Edgar, presently the executive assistant to House Speaker W. Robert Blair, said the statement was not an announcement of his candidacy. The seat Edgar might seek is presently held by William D. Cox., R-Charleston, who was indicted last March of filing false income tax returns, committing mail fraud and conspiring to commit mail fraud. Edgar said he would not seek the seat unless Cox decided not to run. If Edgar does run for the nomination he will oppose Republican Max Coffey of Charleston, who announced his candidacy last April...MATTOON — A bug bomb sent firemen to 909 Prairie at 3 p.m. Wednesday. The occupant of the residence was not identified. A neighbor saw the smoke from the bomb and contacted the fire department, according to a spokesman.