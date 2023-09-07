100 years ago,

Sept. 7, 1923

NEWTON — A man and a woman were arrested and a gallon and a half of booze was taken in Sixteenth Street Thursday night about 8:30 p.m. by Patrolman Brimberry after a several hours' chase by members of the police department. Two others sought made their escape. John Matlock, owner of the car in which the alleged booze runners were captured, and Mrs. Frances Matlock, wife of Paris Matlock, one of those who escaped, were bound over to the October term of the circuit court on state charges on transporting and possessing liquor, after paying fines on the same charge, to which they pleaded guilty before Judge Gibler. John Matlock was fined $100 and costs and his sister in law $75 and costs. Their bonds of $500 each were signed by Levi Brackney of Newton and John Loy of Mattoon. Raymond Johnson and Paris Matlock, the police say, escaped arrest, and are being sought. The party, all from Newton, was running booze from Mattoon, according to police...SULLIVAN — Funeral services for William Lanum, who died at his home in Bruce on Wednesday, were held at the family residence this afternoon. Burial was in Greenhill cemetery, Sullivan. Mr. Lanum's death followed a long period of illness. He was 82 years of age. He was generally credited with being the wealthiest citizen of Moultrie county. Most of his wealth was represented by farmland, his holdings in this county lacking but a few acres of reaching a total of 1000 acres. He also had a large personal estate, composed principally of credits, and his residence property in Bruce.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — The attitude that could express the thoughts of most Mattoon gasoline dealers is "worried to death." Art Willaredt, Jr. of the Willaredt Oil Co. in Mattoon says that's how he and his dealers feel. Barring last-minute intervention by the Supreme Court, many gasoline retailers around the country will have to lower their prices at midnight tonight. New government price ceilings on retail sales of gasoline will force many stations to shave from one to three cents per gallon off their prices to motorists, officials of the Cost of Living Council said. The three Mattoon Willaredt Sunoco stations will have to cut their prices two cents, from 40.9 to 38.9. Willaredt said his company could stand the Phase 4 cut for a few weeks, but is "afraid it could last for months." He added that "we just can't find out."...CHARLESTON — The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced Thursday the appointment of William O. Browning as executive vice president of the chamber. Browning, 36, replaces Jerry Bennett, who announced his resignation several weeks ago. He has been employed since January, 1971, as employee and community relations manager with the Trailmobile Co. in Charleston, which presently employs 565 persons...MATTOON — A 1972 white two-door Ford Maverick was reported stolen today by police. Mrs. Louis Lawson of 612 S. 8th told authorities that the car was taken from her residence at 11:14 p.m. The car had red, white and blue stripes on the hood. Mrs. Lawson said she saw an unidentified person drive off in the car...MATTOON — A fire Thursday severely damaged a camper trailer belonging to Bob Gavis of Shady Oaks. Fire Chief Roy Sparks said the blaze caused approximately $3,700 damage to the camper and $500 damage to the contents. He said the fire apparently started in the area over the refrigerator in the camper.