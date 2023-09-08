100 years ago,

Sept. 8, 1923

MATTOON — Miss Agnes Powers, a former city collector, was arrested this morning about nine o'clock by Deputy Sheriff Shirley on a warrant charging embezzlement of special improvement funds. Her arrest came shortly after she had made full restitution of the amount shown in the audit to be due the city. A check for $7,932.66, the amount due the city on paving collections made by Miss Powers, during her term of office under Mayor Kizer, was paid this morning by Miss Powers to City Attorney Hannah. The audit of Miss Powers' books was completed this week by Paul Crane, appointed by the city to perform this task...ARCOLA — On Thursday the echo of an altercation staged in Arcola a few days ago was heard when Roy Ghere, a drayman, had a misunderstanding with John Young and Ed Wilson, broom corn cutters, claiming Chicago as their home. Ghere filed a complaint against Young and Wilson, charging them with assault and battery and mayhem. As a result of the fight, Ghere lost a portion of his nose, which he says, caused him much pain and inconvenience. The bond for each of the defendants was fixed at $500, which they could not furnish. Young then filed a complaint against Ghere, charging him with assault with intent to kill. Young claims Ghere had a knife in his hand during the fight and handled it in no safe manner. Ghere furnished bond at $300.

50 years ago, 1973

MATTOON — A petition has been circulated opposing construction of a nursing home at the corner of 3rd and Essex. The Mattoon Zoning Board voted 3-2 on Aug. 7 to issue a conditional use permit to developers of the 108-bed We Care Nursing Home. The petition was signed by 39 residents along Essex between 3rd and 6th. It was also circulated to residents along Oklahoma. The petition alleges that the streets and public utilities in the area were not designed for commercial use. It also alleges that the increased traffic flow generated by the nursing home would be a danger to residents' children attending Franklin School...CHARLESTON — Inflation has forced an increase in the milk prices for Charleston school district children. The school board voted during a meeting Friday to raise the price of "special" milk from eight cents to 10 cents. Special milk is milk purchased on the mornings for kindergarten and students carrying their own lunches.

25 years ago, 1998

ARCOLA — For the second straight year at the Illinois State Fiddle Championships, youth emerged victorious, as 13-year-old Aaron Weinstein from Wilmette became the Illinois fiddling champion Sunday at Rockome Gardens near Arcola. Jason Jennings, 16, of Charleston, who won last year's championship came in a commendable third in the junior (19 and under) division Sunday. "I think that's what this group needs is younger people," said Mike Woolworth, managing director of Rockome Gardens. "Hopefully, kids will see somebody like Jason who wears an earring and a Nine Inch Nails hat, who plays the fiddle, and think, 'Hey, this is cool'."...CASEY — Several area residents got a chance to be music stars for a few minutes this weekend at the Casey Popcorn Festival's Karaoke show. Novice singers performed this weekend as part of Charleston resident Ron Easter's Karaoke road show, which was one of several attractions that fair organizers said helped bring more than 60,000 visitors to Casey. Veronica Moore and Carol Ryan, both of Greenup, and Jesse Funk of Casey had performed three songs together by 3 p.m. Monday. The trio's selection of songs included "Monster Mash," "Super Freak," and "Whip It." Moore and Funk were veterans of last year's Karaoke show, but Ryan said this was her first and that she had never heard of "Super Freak" before Funk suggested that they sing the Rick James song. "We just went up there and sang it," Ryan said. The trio couldn't help but laugh as they read the song's lyrics on the television screen in front of them.