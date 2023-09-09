100 years ago,

25 years ago, 1998

CHARLESTON — As a large fire spread within feet of him, Brandon Stewart of Charleston pushed a two-ton truck out of harm's way as he saved thousands of dollars in equipment from a blaze Sunday at a Fuqua Excavating storage building. Stewart said he was visiting his friend, Nicole Wochner of Charleston, at the Fuqua family's home at around 2 p.m. when the fire began. Wochner said Kendra Pickens, a friend of the Fuqua family, had driven by the Fuqua's home and nearby storage building on Illinois Route 16 and had noticed the beginnings of the fire. Pickens pounded on the door of the Fuqua home, Wochner said, and alerted her and Stewart to the fire. Wochner said she called 911 as Stewart ran to the storage building. Stewart, who is a freshman at Lake Land College, said he reacted to the fire on instinct and started pulling as many of the welding tanks as he could from the 40-by-60 foot building. The building lit up like a Christmas tree, Stewart said, as the electric wires and outlets began to arc. After seeing the light display, Stewart began to drive the Fuqua family vehicles out of the adjacent storage building. Stewart said he successfully moved three trucks and a Suburban. The only problem was the two-ton grain truck. "The battery was dead but I just put it in neutral and pushed it out," Stewart said, and added that he was surprised at how easily the truck moved. As the fire fighters began to arrive, Stewart said he stepped back and watched them work...MATTOON — The middle school construction project will have to wait at least a few months. The Mattoon school board Tuesday rejected all bids for the addition and renovation project because the bid totals exceed the budget. The board authorized Gilraltar Design to rework specifications and develop a timetable to rebid the project. The project budget is about $4.4 million, but even without taking any alternates the bids received a couple weeks ago exceed $5.2 million...CHARLESTON — Jacqueline "Jackie" Bacon of Charleston has announced that she will resign her seat on the Coles County Board. Chairman Eugene Bauer read Bacon's resignation letter during the board's meeting Tuesday. "It was a letter I hated to read," he said. Bacon, a Republican, was in the middle of her second term representing County Board District 9. She was also Coles County clerk from 1974 to 1986...MATTOON — The city's fall yard waste program likely will resemble the program as it ended last year. Street Superintendent Mike Dow suggested that the city retain its dropoff site behind the department office this fall. Residents may bring bagged leaves in either plastic or paper bags and grass and brush to the site. The city also likely will offer a curbside pickup program for leaves put in paper bags on a limited basis, perhaps four weeks in the fall and two in the spring, Dow said...CHARLESTON — The controversy surrounding Coles County's property tax situation continued Tuesday as the County Board voted to not reappoint Supervisor of Assessments John Snider after his current term expires. Board member Jon McKenzie led the push to end Snider's 15 years as head of the county's assessment office, though Snider's term won't end for more than a year. After Tuesday's meeting, McKenzie said he wasn't happy that Snider didn't follow the board's instructions concerting the property tax problems. "What he forgot in the equation was that he works for the 12 members of the county board," McKenzie said. McKenzie said some board members asked Snider not to implement property assessment "multipliers" on the county's townships, bu Snider did so anyway.