MATTOON — The force is strong with Lennox Louthan and his mother, Jessica Carey.

Lennox emerged as the Most Beautiful Bagelfest Baby on Tuesday in the 1 to almost 2 years old category. Carey claimed the girls title 30 years ago.

“It wouldn’t feel as special if he won next year,” Carey said about the honor.

Keeping with the Star Wars theme of this year's Bagelfest, Lennox was dressed as Darth Vader with a bagel and Star Wars-designed T-shirt.

Lennox, whose dad is Myles Louthan, was one of over 100 Princess Leias, Reys, Chewbaccas, Darth Vaders and Baby Yodas that converged on the Cross County Mall to vie for the title of Most Beautiful Bagelfest Baby.

The contest is one of the annual features of the Bagelfest celebration, which kicks into high gear Thursday night in Peterson Park with the carnival, bingo, vendors, a beard and mustache competition and a free concert by Colton Dixon.

Bagelfest Baby contestants, ages newborn to 4 years old, were escorted by family members across the stage.

Carey said if Lennox had to choose between playing a hero or villain, he would choose the villain. A bonus for Lennox was his having a light saber. Carey said he loves hitting his brother with swords and sticks.

In the girls division of the same age category, Hollyn Starwalt, 1-year-old daughter of Katelyn and Jacob Starwalt from Mattoon, claimed the title. Hollyn was dressed as Chewbacca, with furry brown boots and a fluffy tutu.

It wasn't the only title of the night for this family. Hollyn's brother, 3-year-old Jamison, won the 3 to 4 years old division. He was dressed as the Mandalorian.

Four-year-old Layla Smith, the daughter of Emma Bennett and Charlie Smith of Mattoon, claimed her third Bagel Baby title with a win in the 3 to 4 years old division.

Layla was dressed as Princess Leia, with bagels in her hair as Leia’s iconic side buns. She also had a robot R2-D2 accompanying her across the stage being operated by a family member.

Layla previously won in the newborn to almost one category and she won last year in the 3 to 4 years old division.

Ellianna Sweeney, the 10-month-old daughter of Bridgette and Cristian Sweeney of Windsor, won in the newborn to almost one division dressed as Rey. Her mother, Bridgette, said this is the first time their family came to any Bagelfest event and competed this year because of the theme.

Ellianna’s grandfather loves Star Wars, according to Bridgette.

Geovonni Anello, the eight-month old son of Kayce and Vince Anello of Mattoon, won in the boys section of the age division. Geovonni was dressed as Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda.

Stella Stockdale, the 2-year-old daughter of Jaden and Courtney Stockdale of Shelbyville, won in the 1 to almost 2 years old division dressed as Rey.

Elias VanDeventer, the 2-year-old son of Colin and Caley VanDeventer of Mattoon, won in the boys category of the same age division. While Elias was not in a costume, he wore a Star Wars shirt and wielded a lightsaber across the stage.

All six Bagelfest beautiful babies will ride in the Bagelfest parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Bagelfest 2022