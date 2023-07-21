MATTOON — JD Graham was a three-time winner at the first Bagelfest Beard and Mustache Competition held by Armstrong Grooming & Shave Parlor.

Thursday’s competition included five categories: short beard, long beard, partial beard, mustache, and freestyle. Being the first competition, only the first three categories had contestants.

In short beard, Graham competed along with Leaf Pesola, with Graham claiming the victory.

Graham said he was inspired by his father’s eclectic and unique facial hair choices, which included a variety of mustaches, beards and mutton chops.

“He gave me the confidence to follow and procure my own awesome look,” Graham said.

In long beard, Michael Katz, Josh Frederick and Donald Bradford took their long beards to the stage to be deemed the best. Bradford took home the trophy with Frederick as runner up and Katz as honorable mention.

Frederick began growing a beard a few years ago as “baby beard luck” when he and his wife were trying for a baby. They have since had a child, but Frederick has kept the beard despite his wife’s dislike for it.

Bradford describes his beard as a “big squishy friend maker” and was inspired to grow a beard by his father.

In partial beard, only Loren Childers with mutton chops participated and took home the trophy.

There were no entries for the mustache and freestyle categories so the judges, employees at Armstrong, chose from the six participating men.

Graham was awarded best mustache and Childers won freestyle.

Lastly, there was an overall award chosen by the crowd. The contestant with the loudest cheer won the overall, which went to Graham.

“One of my reasons for entering was we don’t all fit in in the world, but when you see there’s a beard and mustache contest you know you found your people,” Graham said.