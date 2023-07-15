MATTOON — In glimmering green, Hadlee Barr, 14, was crowned the 2023 Miss Teen Bagelfest on Saturday ahead of this week's festival.

The Bagelfest Pageant saw four new queens walk the stage, including a Little Miss Bagelfest, Miss Pre-Teen Bagelfest, Junior Miss Bagelfest and Miss Teen Bagelfest.

Barr will be a freshman at Mattoon High School in the fall and is a member of the student council, National Junior Honor Society and the high school cheer team.

For the Miss Teen group (ages 14 to 17), contestants' speeches had to follow the Disney theme by choosing a Disney character they feel is the most like them.

Barr picked Tinkerbell due to her small stature, which she says is what most people notice about her first.

She also picked Tinkerbell because “despite my small size I am brave, determined, creative, and I guess you could say I'm a little bit sassy.”

Lillian Thompson, 13, was crowned Junior Miss Bagelfest along with Kamrynn Brown, 9, as Pre-Teen and Ava Young, 8, as Little Miss.

Thompson will be a freshman this fall at Mattoon High School and is a member of the student council, National Junior Honor Society, the high school cheer team and volleyball. in her future career, she plans to work in agriculture and be a farmer.

Brown will be in the fifth grade this fall at Riddle Elementary School and said she loves all things outdoors.

Young is the daughter of Chris and Lyndsey Young and will be in the third grade this fall.

All four age categories presented awards for Best Dress, Best Smile, Best Personality, Most Photogenic, Fan Favorite and First Runner Up.

One contestant from either the Junior Miss or Miss Teen division was awarded Miss Congeniality, an honor voted and chosen by the other contestants. This year, Miss Congeniality went to Miss Teen contestant Morgan Fitt, 14.

The Fan Favorite is chosen based on the amount of money family and friends place in a jar decorated by each girl.

The Best Personality winner is chosen by interview judges, while Best Dress and Best Smile are decided by the stage portion judges.

For the Miss Teen division, Ella Hilgenberg, 14, won Best Personality, Best Smile, Fan Favorite and First Runner Up. Brooklyn Fuller, 14, won Most Photogenic, and Allison Gouveia, 16, won Best Dress.

In the Junior Miss division (ages 11 to 13), Thompson also won Best Dress, while Melody Rhine, 12, won First Runner Up and Best Personality. Kaydence Perry, 12, won Most Photogenic and Fan Favorite, and Geonna Brunson, 13, won Best Smile.

In the Pre-Teen division (ages 9 to 11), Brown won Most Photogenic and Best Smile, with Brynn Crispin, 9, as First Runner Up. Maggie McClain, 9, won Best Dress and Fan Favorite, and Aleenah Bennett, 9, won Best Personality.

For Little Miss (ages 5 to 8), Young won Best Personality, and Sofia Seba won First Runner Up. Vivian Sweeney won Best Dress, Best Smile and Fan Favorite, and Londyn Morales won Most Photogenic.

Barr, Thompson, Brown and Young will be seen throughout the week at all Bagelfest activities.

Other contestants who received awards will be featured in the Bagelfest Parade at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22.

Bagelfest 2022