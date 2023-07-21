MATTOON — The workers at Bimbo Bakeries USA are planning a bagel-tastic "Star Wars" decorated float for Saturday’s parade.

Anna Miller, the engagement coordinator for Bimbo Bakeries in Mattoon, has been planning and working on the "Star Wars"-themed float for the past month along with Tierra Bartlett, Tony Wishard and Jason Bowman.

“We found out the theme was 'Star Wars' and I knew nothing about 'Star Wars.' So I asked Tony Wishard what we should do for our float this year," Miller said. "So he helped me do some research and show me different 'Star Wars' things since I didn't know any and helped me get the float going."

This is Miller’s first year working on the Bagelfest float.

“Hopefully it goes off with a bang this year. The last two years we’ve had a couple of hiccups,” Bowman said.

Wishard said they are trying to bring Bagelfest back to where it was.

“Over the last couple of years, it’s kind of shimmied down, so we’re trying to bring it back as one community and not just a festival that’s there for only the kids. It’s for everybody” Wishard said.

The float include a "Star Wars" TIE fighter with the Bimbo Bear mascot, El Osito Bimbo, featured in two cutouts dressed as "Star Wars" characters.

The float also includes a large, inflatable Death Star, which will be set up to hang either in the truck bed of the vehicle pulling the float or at the front of the float. Lastly, of course, the float will be decorated with many bagels.

The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m. from 21st and Western Avenue and travels down Broadway Avenue to Peterson Park, where Bagelfest is held.

The Mattoon tourism department has hired actors from Chicago to portray various "Star Wars" characters, according to Miller.

“They're going to ride on our float and walk with us in full costume. I think there are seven of them. And then they'll be at the park afterwards for photo ops and stuff with kids,” Miller said.

The event will wrap up with a performance by One Vision of Queen featuring Marc Martel, a Queen tribute show, at the Main Stage at 8 p.m. Reserved lawn seating costs $25 and regular lawn sitting is $15.

Thursday night at Mattoon Bagelfest