 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

alert top story

Coles County Council on Aging executive director resigns

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The executive director of the Coles County Council on Aging will be stepping down from her position on July 27.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Patricia Hicks began working at the agency in 2000 as the fiscal director and was named executive director in 2018.

"She guided the agency through the challenges of the pandemic and her vision and enthusiasm helped us focus on the mission ahead,” board president Sherri Branson said in a news release. "We are grateful for her leadership and wish her well in her new endeavors.”

Linda Podeschi will serve as the interim executive director during the search for Hicks' replacement. Podeschi previously served as the agency’s program director for Dial-A-Ride for eight years.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Donald Trump and family attend Ivana Trump funeral

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News