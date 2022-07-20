Coles County Council on Aging executive director resigns

CHARLESTON — The executive director of the Coles County Council on Aging will be stepping down from her position on July 27.

Patricia Hicks began working at the agency in 2000 as the fiscal director and was named executive director in 2018.

"She guided the agency through the challenges of the pandemic and her vision and enthusiasm helped us focus on the mission ahead,” board president Sherri Branson said in a news release. "We are grateful for her leadership and wish her well in her new endeavors.”

Linda Podeschi will serve as the interim executive director during the search for Hicks' replacement. Podeschi previously served as the agency’s program director for Dial-A-Ride for eight years.