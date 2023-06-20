CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council unanimously approved July 17 as Kristian “KP” Philpotts Day in honor of an EIU alum with great contributions to the community who was killed on Jan. 12, 2022 while working in Urbana, Ill.

Philpotts, 29, will now be honored in Bloomington, Normal, Champaign, Urbana and Charleston, Ill. on July 17, his birthday, in remembrance of his “kindness and hard work.”

Philpotts attended Eastern Illinois University studying for his masters degree and graduated in 2018 with a masters of science. He brought back EIU's previously closed chapter of Iota Phi Theta, Inc. Fraternity in 2021 after being closed for 27 years.

Philpotts had been a member of the fraternity at Illinois State University while studying for his bachelors in pre-veterinary medicine.

While Philpotts lived in Charleston and attended EIU, he contributed to the community through charities and volunteer work.

Philpotts held annual toy drives in his fraternity’s name, IOTA’S ‘R’ Us while at EIU along with volunteering with pre-K children at EIU.

Philpotts created Kids for Science, a pre-K program at EIU, to teach children about science and pet safety.

He brought animals to the classroom for hands-on learning.

Philpotts was studying to become a veterinarian when he died. He only had two more years before he was set to earn his doctorates in veterinary science.

He was passionate towards exotic animals, and his doctorates would have allowed him to work with zoo animals.

Philpotts was killed while working as a Lyft driver in Urbana when three 17-year-old boys attempted to rob and then shot Philpotts in the back.

Philpotts was working to earn money to attend veterinary school at University of Illinois Champaign.

Previously, Philpotts was a graduate student at EIU and graduated with a bachelors in 2016 from ISU.

In all three locations Philpotts lived in while attending school, he volunteered and participated in charities.

This led to all five cities marking July 17 as Kristian “KP” Philpotts Day to recognize and honor his memory.

As part of the Linder Sports Complex South of Sister City Park, new and continued roads are a part of the construction.

The Council unanimously approved setting the speed limit to 20 mph on Community Drive from IL 130 to Nursery Road and on the new Recreation Drive from Community Drive to Nursery Road.

Along with the speed limit, the Council also unanimously approved six stop signs to be added within this area as well.

There will be added stop signs for traffic traveling on

Community Drive to stop at IL 130

Community Drive Northbound to stop at Recreation Drive

Community Drive Southbound to stops at Recreation Drive

Community Drive to stop at Nursery Road

Recreation Drive to stop at Nursery Road

Recreation Drive to stop at Community Drive

The Council unanimously approved a change in the Wastewater Treatment Plant Nutrient Removal Project for additional funds for the project. An additional $36,166 was needed after the original budgeted amount was given for the project.

The additional funds are for purchasing additional davit cranes and a drain line plug valve. More davit cranes are needed for maintenance at each mixer and internal mix pump and at the wet well. The valve is needed to maintain operation of the plant during construction.

The original budgeted amount given was $7,435,000. A previous additional fund was given of $131,714. Including the newly added funds, the project has been given $7,602,880.