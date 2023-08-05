MATTOON — In 1974, Dane Dieu was a patient in St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a cancer that starts in the nerve cells.

Now at 62 years old, Dieu is running to help other children who are living through the life he once had.

“But I wouldn’t call myself a runner,” he said. “I just put one foot in front of the other.”

Dieu was one of approximately 30 Mattoon runners who participated in the annual St. Jude’s Run this weekend. The runners began the relay-style run early Friday morning from Mattoon’s Riddle Elementary School and continued until they reached the Peoria Civic Center.

“It’s the world’s largest game of leapfrog,” said co-coordinator in-training, Amanda Cornell.

Cornell’s job is to make sure at least two participants are running at all times, except during their breaks for meals. “We make sure we have enough runners for each route,” she said. “Especially ones where the terrain isn’t great, we have to limit how many people we have on the roads.”

The runners are grouped by their rate of speed. The amount of runners for each leg of the run was also determined by the terrain and the location for safety.

“We run with different people who run our pace,” said runner Sheila Spencer. “We have a group that runs and another group that gets ready.”

A recreational vehicle and two buses transported the waiting runners to the next exchange zone two to three miles down the road.

Proceeds from the charity event benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Mattoon participants run the 148-miles to their destination. They have raised $1,413,251 since their first run in 2011, according to the organization’s statistics.

Michelle Calhoun understands the concerns of a parent with a sick child. Her youngest child was in the neonatal intensive care unit for nine weeks. “So I can’t imagine these parents that go through months and years long treatments for their childhood cancer,” she said. “I can’t raise a lot of money by myself, but collectively with this team and getting out and running, people will help support it. I don’t want to say it’s an easier way, but it’s a better way for us to get more efficient in raising money.”