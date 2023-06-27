MATTOON — A long snake is creeping along pathways within the Douglas-Hart Nature Center, but it's not the type of snake you might expect.

His name is Roscoe, and he’s over 100 rocks long — and growing.

Roscoe, situated along the pathway within the Butterfly Garden, is made of 117 painted rocks.

Community members can bring painted rocks to add to Roscoe’s body when the paths are open from sunrise to sunset.

Sarah Easter, an environmental educator at Douglas-Hart, started the project after her mom shared a Facebook post about the rock snake project.

“The perfect place to do it is at Douglas-Hart because it’ll get a lot of the community involved in it,” Easter said.

Roscoe could be longer if visitors didn’t take parts of his body as keepsakes.

“He’s been here for about a month now, and some of the rocks come and go. He’s lost his head twice, but it’s OK. We just replace it and keep going,” Easter said.

When Easter posted about Roscoe on Facebook, many people shared the post.

“So I posted one post and it got shared so many times, so many people saw it and then the rocks started appearing and going around the corner (of the path in Butterfly Garden). So I’m excited that people are taking the opportunity to come out and leave some rocks,” Easter said.

Easter also set up a rock snake at The Whiteside Garden in Charleston, which is a Douglas-Hart property.

“I haven’t been out there to see how big it is, but hopefully people are using it as well,” Easter said.

While Rockie might be smaller than Roscoe, only 19 rocks long so far, he still has community members contributing to his size.

Along with the rock snake projects, Easter started Charleston Rocks on Facebook several years ago.

“It’s a Facebook page where people hide rocks in the community and then people find them, they’ll take a picture and post it. Lots of people will do specific ones like there’ll be an Eastern (Illinois University) one or a smiley face or frogs, and people just enjoy finding them and then keeping them or moving it somewhere else (to be found),” Easter said.

There is a Mattoon Rocks Facebook page as well.

“There is a rock fascination, painting rocks, and kids love to paint rocks too. Last time we did a pop-up playdate, I had rocks out on a table, and they painted a bunch to put on the snake. It’s a perfect activity for the whole family,” Easter said.

