Coles county voters have some choices in Tuesday's primary

In other local races, Republicans Andrew Shick and Alex Aitken ware vying for the Republican nomination to represent Coles County Board District Three. The winner of the primary race will face incumbent Michael Watts.

A Republican race for 5th Judicial Circuit judge includes current Associate Judge Brian Bower going against Cara Honselman Shoaff. There is no Democrat on the ballot.

There are two contested races to represent the region in the Congress.

The one garnering the most attention is the race for the new 15th District, which pits incumbent Republicans Mary Miller of Oakland and Rodney Davis of Taylorville.

Miller's home is actually in the new 12th District. The new district, drawn as part of the remapping process that followed the latest census, includes much of the area south of Interstate 70 until it gets to Effingham, where it goes upward to take in Cumberland, Clark and a portion of Coles County.

Miller opted to run against Davis in the newly drawn 15th. Former President Donald Trump was in Quincy on Saturday to toss his support behind Miller. Winner will be challenged by Paul Lange in November.

In the 12th District, Homer “Chip” Markel of Carbondale and Josh Qualls of Centralia are seeking the Democrat nomination. The winner will challenge incumbent Mike Bost, who has served in Congress since 2015.