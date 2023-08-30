DECATUR — Before the Mattoon FFA members first set foot at the Farm Progress Show on Wednesday, they were given a challenge, in fact, several challenges.

The chapter had a scavenger hunt they had to complete throughout their visit to the international agricultural event.

“Then we’re going to eat,” said Mattoon High School freshman Ava Faller.

Hannah Spain, Mattoon FFA advisor and Ag teacher, brought the students to the Farm Progress Show to give them experiences outside of the classroom. The scavenger hunt helped give them direction. “They have goals that they have to meet throughout the day,” Spain said. “They get out and actually talk to people at different booths.”

The students also had to find other items, such as specific agricultural brands. Within an hour, Ava and her teammate Chloe Dodd had all but two eight out of the 10 items checked off of their list.

“Looks like I need to add to it,” said FFA advisor Tonya Eich.

Thirteen Mattoon FFA students traveled to Progress City on Wednesday ready to study the latest agriculture equipment and other resources. Members from the Charleston FFA chapter visited the event on Tuesday.

As a high school junior, Chloe also wanted to study what the University of Illinois College of Agriculture has to offer. “That’s where I’m looking to go,” she said.

Ava is a high school freshman with several options she will be studying before she graduates. “But I’ll probably go check out veterinary science stuff, because that’s what I’m into,” she said.

The students said FFA is an opportunity for them to learn more about the careers they hope to join as well as other choices.

“But also being able to learn opportunities in agriculture,” Chloe said. “Since I want to do early ag education and horticulture.”

This year was the first visit to the Farm Progress Show for Chloe and Ava. Another challenge the two took on was driving a tractor simulator. “And I got a 100,” Ava said. “But I kept restarting it.”