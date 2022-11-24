Lake Land College receives grant to support equity

MATTOON —Lake Land College and Richland Community College are recipients of funds from the Illinois Community College Board to support education equity.

Lake Land received $108,873. Richland received $63,310 for its programs.

The grants are intended to help colleges and community organizations meet four main objectives:

1. Adult education bridge and integrated education and training programming: Create new and greatly expand bridge or integrated education and training programming, including basic reading, math, and language skills, occupational competencies, and employability skills.

2. Seamless transitions for college and career Pathways: Implement programs that provide seamless transitions from high school to college or between postsecondary institutions.

3. Wrap-around support services: Utilize transition/wrap-around services which provide students with the information and assistance they need to equitably access and persist along their career pathway.

4. Seamless transitions for students with disabilities: Create comprehensive programming for individuals with disabilities that provides vocational services, psychological counseling, transitional and educational services, and job placement activities in order for them to live and work independently in the community.