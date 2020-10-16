16 COVID cases reported in Shelby County

SHELBYVILLE — Sixteen Shelby County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Friday.
- A 17-year-old male, 32-year-old female, 19-year-old male, 64-year-old male, 32-year-old female, 44-year-old female, 48-year-old-female, 25-year-old female, 55-year-old female, 28-year-old female, 51-year-old male and 24-year-old female are presenting mild symptoms.
- A 53-year-old male is asymptomatic.
- An 18-year-old female and a 38-year-old female are still under investigation.
- A 70-year-old female has moderate symptoms.
State metrics reported for the week ending Oct. 10 had Shelby County’s seven-day rolling average for positivity at 7% down from last week’s 8.8%. The weekly positives rate per 100,000 population exceeding 50 per 100,000 increasing to 304 per 100,000.
Illinois also set another new record Friday for coronavirus infections, fueled by a large increase in testing.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,554 confirmed cases, a 13% jump from the record set a day earlier. There were also 38 additional deaths, bringing the total in Illinois lost to COVID-19 since the pandemic began to 9,165. There have been 336,174 confirmed cases.
Testing for the illness has steadily ramped up, and with it the rate of positive test results, which is now at 5.1% statewide.
“We’re in a new wave of COVID-19, all across the nation and here in Illinois,” public health spokesman Cris Martinez said. “Three of the worst states in the country are bordering our state.”
He urged residents to “help prevent senseless tragedy: Wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
