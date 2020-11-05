17 more Central Illinoisans die of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD — Seventeen Central Illinois residents are among 97 people statewide reported on Thursday to have died of COVID-19.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday reported 9,935 new COVID cases and 97 additional deaths.
In Central Illinois, the deceased included:
- A McLean County woman in her 30s. County health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said the woman had no known underlying health conditions and was not associated with any long-term care facility.
- A Tazewell County man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.
- A DeWitt County woman in her 90s.
- A Macon County man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s.
- Three LaSalle County women — one in her 70s, one in her 80s and one in her 90s.
- Three Peoria County women — one in her 70s and two in their 80s.
- Four Coles County residents — a woman in her 70s, two women in their 90s and a man in his 90s.
- And a Douglas County man in his 70s.
Some of the deaths may not be reported by county health departments on Thursday because IDPH and county health departments report COVID numbers at different times.
The 97 new deaths mean that 10,030 Illinoisans have died of the virus since March, IDPH said.
The 9,935 new cases bring to 447,491 the number of state residents who have been diagnosed with the virus since March.
As of Wednesday night, 3,891 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 772 of them in intensive care and 343 on ventilators.
The statewide seven-day positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests for the previous week was 9.1%, up from 8.5% the day before.
