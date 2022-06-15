2 firefighters injured, 8 residents displaced by Mattoon apartment fire

MATTOON — Two Mattoon firefighters were injured and eight residents were displaced by an early Wednesday morning apartment fire.

Mattoon Fire Department Chief Jeff Hilligoss said crews responded to a report of a structure fire at 1312 Lafayette at 1:35 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the third floor windows of the three-story apartment building.

"Firefighters deployed two attack lines and began making there way to the third floor. Mattoon police officers were assisting with evacuating and notifying all occupants within the apartments," Hilligoss said in a news release.

"Firefighters were met on the second floor with heavy smoke, crews then advanced to the third floor and began attacking the fire under heavy smoke, and high heat conditions," he said.

Hilligoss said the fire was contained to the third floor, and the room of origin. Firefighters had the fire under control within 15 minutes, then began checking for fire extension.

The building had extensive fire damage to the third floor and smoke and water damage throughout six apartments.

Hilligoss said no occupants were injured, but two firefighters received minor burns. One of the firefighters sought treatment at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center as a precaution, and was released and returned to the fire scene. Hilligoss said.

All units cleared the scene at 6:16 a.m. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters were assisted at the scene by Mattoon police, Coles-Moultrie 911, Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance, the Charleston Fire Department, the American Red Cross and Ameren Illinois.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.