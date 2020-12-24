2 injured in crash that overturned truck in Mattoon

MATTOON — Two motorists were injured when their pickup truck collided with another vehicle and then overturned Wednesday afternoon along Charleston Avenue/Illinois 16.

Preliminary crash report information from the Mattoon Police Department stated that the collision occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. as the pickup truck and a van were both traveling eastbound. Both vehicles then ran off the roadway and onto the boulevard to the south. There, the truck overturned next to a tree in front of O'Reilly Auto Parts at 713 Charleston Ave.

The Mattoon Fire Department had to extricate the two motorists in the overturned truck and the Mitchell-Jerdan Ambulance Service then took them to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana for treatment of injuries, police said. No injuries were reported regarding the van, police said.

