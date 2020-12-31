2 men rescued from Stonington grain bin

STONINGTON — Two men trapped in a grain bin late Wednesday were rescued unharmed by personnel from the Stonington Fire Protection District, Taylorville Fire Department and Decatur Tactical Rescue Team.

One man had sunk to his waist and the other to his shins and both were attempting to free themselves when rescue personnel arrived, according to a news release from the Stonington department.

Upon their arrive at 2225 North 2000 East Road at approximately 6:48 p.m., Stonington firefighters lowered oxygen to the trapped men. With assistance from Taylorville fire personnel, ropes were lowered to the men to secure themselves and prevent further sinking into the grain.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Decatur Tactical Rescue Team arrived and lowered harnesses to the men, who were able to strap themselves in, and pulled them to safety.

The rescue operation ended around 9 p.m.

Grain bin rescue training

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0