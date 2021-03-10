 Skip to main content
2 motorists injured in 3-vehicle collision on I-70 in Cumberland County
2 motorists injured in 3-vehicle collision on I-70 in Cumberland County

CASEY — Two motorists in a sport utility vehicle were injured in a collision involving two semitrailer trucks Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Cumberland County.

Illinois State Police District 12 reported the collision occurred at 2:35 p.m. as an eastbound semitrailer driven by Kerry D. Kretchek of Indianapolis struck the back of a SUV driven by Jerry D. Hickam of Bloomington, Indiana, that was stopped in traffic near Casey. The collision pushed the SUV into the back of a semitrailer driven by Robert C. Mohrmanin of Lewes, Delaware.

Police said Hickam, 63, was airlifted to a regional hospital for treatment of serious injuries. An ambulance took his passenger, Jonita L. Hickam, 61, of Bloomington, Indiana, to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Kretchek, 63, was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

