CHARLESTON — Miss Coles County 2022 Miss Selah Brimner said an emotional "farewell" to her tenure as queen and an emphatic "yes" to her boyfriend's surprise marriage proposal at the 2023 pageant.

"That is a new one for the records," said pageant co-director and emcee Tanya Getche to the audience after Grant Wilson popped the question to Brimner on Sunday evening. "And yes, he did ask my permission first before he did that."

Little Miss Coles County 2022 Finley Stewart added, "Well ladies and gentlemen, that was a twist we didn't expect."

After the proposal, Brimner quickly returned to the stage for the announcement of the 2023 Miss Coles County court and the crowning of Laney Wright as the new queen. The other honorees were Sara McEvers, first runner-up; Josie King, second runner-up; and Emily Karvin, Miss Congeniality and people's choice.

"I would like to thank all of my fellow contestants for this, and I think we all had a very good time tonight," Karvin said of the celebratory atmosphere.

Brimner, owner of the Ginger Snips salon in Mattoon, said she feels a close connection to the pageant after having served as Miss Coles County 2022 and being named second runner-up and Miss Congeniality in 2021.

In addition, Brimner said she also has a lot of memories of the fair from having worked at her family's Country Bumpkins Concessions and Boondocks Cafe food stand there over the years.

Consequently, Brimner said she is happy to have the fair and the pageant become part of her memories of her fiancé's proposal of marriage to her.

"It's just very special to me. Something I will absolutely never forget," Brimner said.

In her farewell speech, Brimner said she gave Wilson a hard time by noting that she could not get engaged while she was Miss Coles County and by wondering if a ring might be in her future.

Brimner said when Wilson subsequently stepped on to the stage, she initially thought that he had arrived too soon for the post-pageant photos. Brimner said she was "completely in shock" when he got on his knee.

Wilson said he could not wait to propose to Brimner, although he was a little nervous about the prospect of doing this in front of a grandstand full of spectators. He said those nerves went away when they locked eyes on stage.

"I ended up zeroing in on her," Wilson said.