CHARLESTON — Newly crowned Miss Coles County 2023 Laney Wright began her first day handing out prize ribbons at the Coles County Fair on Monday, alongside Junior Miss Adlee McQueen and Little Miss Grace Beurskens.

The Coles County queen position is new to the 17-year-old Mattoon High School graduate, but the responsibilities are familiar to her. Wright presented ribbons to many 4-H youths while serving as Junior Miss Coles County in 2019, a title that she retained through 2020 due to COVID-19 cancellations of fairs that year.

“I really just have tried to be mindful of that experience with how much goes into a fair and how much work the fair board (and 4-H) put into making it happen,” Wright said.

At the conclusion of the pageant Sunday evening, Wright immediately got to work on her responsibilities as a promoter of the fair. She waved to the audience in the grandstand and said, “I really hope to see everyone at the fair.”

Wright, who is the daughter of Jay and Pam Wright, also thanked everyone involved with making this year’s pageant possible from the “bottom of my heart.” The new Miss Coles County said she had been dreaming about serving in this role since she was 11 years old.

That night, Pam Wright said her daughter was 11 when she started entering pageants and she has now been crowned five times in various age groups in different competition. The happy mom said she is “so excited” about her daughter achieving her Miss Coles County dream.

Wright’s role also will include representing Coles County at other area pageants and parades with Adlee and Grace, as well as competing in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen pageant on Jan 20-22 in Springfield.

“It’s extremely exciting and I am really excited about what is yet to come this year and the state pageant,” Wright said on Monday. She also is set to major in marketing and minor in public relations and management this fall at Eastern Illinois University.

The other Miss Coles County honorees were Sara McEvers, first runner-up; Josie King, second runner-up; and Emily Karvin, Miss Congeniality and people’s choice.

As the new Junior Miss, Adlee said she looks forward to helping out at more 4-H livestock shows and seeing her friends compete in these events. Adlee said she has grown up around her grandfather Doug McQueen’s livestock but has already learned a lot about different breeds of farm animals and how they are shown before judges at the fair.

All three members of the pageant court said they also anticipate having fun at the fair while working there. Wright said she enjoys the demolition derby because, “I just think it’s tons of fun. Everybody loves to see cars smash into each other.”

Adlee said she plans to enjoy boba infused drinks and eat some fried food, mostly likely French fries and funnel cakes. Grace said she always likes the rides and wants to try some of the scarier ones this year, noting that she already overcame a bit of stage fright at the pageant.

“Every time I went on stage, my heart was beating so quickly,” Grace said.

Close Sgt. Nicholas Clapp of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office and his 3-year-old K-9, Jett, meet children after a demonstration Sunday afternoon at the Coles County Fair. K-9 handlers from CCSO, the Charleston Police Department and the Mattoon Police Department demonstrated the dogs’ ability to search for drugs, weapons and stolen property, as well as their training to apprehend suspects. Malone's Taffy employee Chris Griggs dumps a container of freshly made taffy into a container to be sold on Saturday at the Coles County Fair. Driver Jamaica Patton and horse Judge Me Not compete Thursday afternoon during the harness racing events at the Coles County Fair. Harness racing will continue at 12:30 p.m. Friday. To view a video of Thursday's harness racing action, go to jg-tc.com. Kevin Rankin, Lincoln Fire Protection District deputy district chief, has been part of the department for more than 30 years and a regular volunteer helping to monitor things at the Coles County Fair grandstand. Thomas Vandeventer, 14, of Camargo and the Angus heifer that he borrowed wait to compete in the Coles County 4-H Fair beef show's senior showmanship competition on Tuesday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Coles County 4-H Fair beef show judge Lee Rincker, a Shelbyville native, speaks to Reid Kaufman, 9, of Mattoon during the junior showmanship competition while Colby Metzger, 12, of Charleston is next in line on Tuesday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Kelly Easton of Charleston shelters from the rain with her nephew, 15-year-old Blake Moore, and son, 11-year-old Case Easton, under the awning of Ribeye Shack Concessions at lunchtime Tuesday at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. They purchased ribeye sandwiches and cheese fries from this concession stand, which has been open for lunch and dinner during the fair. Pictured, from the left, are Cole Lemmon, Kaylin Nolte, Karly McKinney and Brayden Snider competing in the Coles County 4-H Fair swine show Monday morning at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Junior Miss Ayla Traub, Little Miss Finley Stewart and Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner prepare to hand out ribbons Monday morning at the Coles County 4-H Fair swine show on their first day on the job after being crowned Sunday night. The Battle Creek band is shown playing country music at sunset Sunday on the side stage at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. Other free concerts on the side stage will feature the Charleston Community Jazz Band on Tuesday; Black Vinyl, Celestial Apparitions and Invisible Spiders on Wednesday; Tad and Jackie Freezeland on Thursday; and the Frames Band on Friday, all at 8 p.m.. Coles County 4-H families pitched in Tuesday evening to help get the Junior Sheep Barn and other livestock facilities ready for the 4-H Fair activities that will start Sunday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. They were taking part in a volunteer work day. Mattoon High School JROTC cadets work as an assembly line Tuesday night at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to remove folding chairs from a storage building, wash them and place them on the grandstand in preparation for the 4-H fair, which starts Sunday. They were taking part in a volunteer work day. Photos from the 2022 Coles County Fair Community members can take a look back at the 2022 Coles County Fair in preparation for the 2023 fair from July 30-Aug. 6 in Charleston. Sgt. Nicholas Clapp of the Coles County Sheriff’s Office and his 3-year-old K-9, Jett, meet children after a demonstration Sunday afternoon at the Coles County Fair. K-9 handlers from CCSO, the Charleston Police Department and the Mattoon Police Department demonstrated the dogs’ ability to search for drugs, weapons and stolen property, as well as their training to apprehend suspects. Malone's Taffy employee Chris Griggs dumps a container of freshly made taffy into a container to be sold on Saturday at the Coles County Fair. Driver Jamaica Patton and horse Judge Me Not compete Thursday afternoon during the harness racing events at the Coles County Fair. Harness racing will continue at 12:30 p.m. Friday. To view a video of Thursday's harness racing action, go to jg-tc.com. Kevin Rankin, Lincoln Fire Protection District deputy district chief, has been part of the department for more than 30 years and a regular volunteer helping to monitor things at the Coles County Fair grandstand. Thomas Vandeventer, 14, of Camargo and the Angus heifer that he borrowed wait to compete in the Coles County 4-H Fair beef show's senior showmanship competition on Tuesday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Coles County 4-H Fair beef show judge Lee Rincker, a Shelbyville native, speaks to Reid Kaufman, 9, of Mattoon during the junior showmanship competition while Colby Metzger, 12, of Charleston is next in line on Tuesday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Kelly Easton of Charleston shelters from the rain with her nephew, 15-year-old Blake Moore, and son, 11-year-old Case Easton, under the awning of Ribeye Shack Concessions at lunchtime Tuesday at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. They purchased ribeye sandwiches and cheese fries from this concession stand, which has been open for lunch and dinner during the fair. Pictured, from the left, are Cole Lemmon, Kaylin Nolte, Karly McKinney and Brayden Snider competing in the Coles County 4-H Fair swine show Monday morning at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. Junior Miss Ayla Traub, Little Miss Finley Stewart and Miss Coles County Fair Queen Selah Brimner prepare to hand out ribbons Monday morning at the Coles County 4-H Fair swine show on their first day on the job after being crowned Sunday night. The Battle Creek band is shown playing country music at sunset Sunday on the side stage at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. Other free concerts on the side stage will feature the Charleston Community Jazz Band on Tuesday; Black Vinyl, Celestial Apparitions and Invisible Spiders on Wednesday; Tad and Jackie Freezeland on Thursday; and the Frames Band on Friday, all at 8 p.m.. Coles County 4-H families pitched in Tuesday evening to help get the Junior Sheep Barn and other livestock facilities ready for the 4-H Fair activities that will start Sunday at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston. They were taking part in a volunteer work day. Mattoon High School JROTC cadets work as an assembly line Tuesday night at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston to remove folding chairs from a storage building, wash them and place them on the grandstand in preparation for the 4-H fair, which starts Sunday. They were taking part in a volunteer work day.