22nd annual antique tractor show is set for the Coles County Fairgrounds

CHARLESTON — Antique tractors will be on display beginning Thursday, July 15, as part of the 22nd annual East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club antique tractor show at the Coles County Fairground.
The three-day event, which concludes Saturday, July 17, will kick off with the Beller and Belch Tractor Pull at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Registration begins at 5 p.m.
A Massey-Harris tractor, which will be one of the many highlighted in the 22nd annual antique tractor show between Thursday, July 15 and Saturday, July 17.
The club will be hosting the Massey Collectors of Illinois State Show throughout the weekend. The event will include a flea market and food vendors.
Saturday morning kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with various tractor games. The tractor parade will commence at 11 a.m.
In addition to a traditional antique tractor pull, which will start at 1 p.m. Saturday there will also be a pedal tractor pull for the kids at 6 p.m. Saturday. Also on Saturday night will be a kid's night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., which will include a bounce house, obstacle course, and kid's scavenger hunt.
The Battle Creek Country Band will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
A schedule of all activities can be found at the East Central Il Antique Farm Equip. Club
Facebook page.
Truck_Convoy 61 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 60 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 59 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 58 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 57 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 56 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 55 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 54 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 53 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 52 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 51 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 50 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 49 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 48 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 47 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 46 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 45 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 44 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 43 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 42 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 41 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 40 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 39 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 38 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 37 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 36 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 35 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 34 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 33 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 32 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 31 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 30 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 29 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 28 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 27 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 26 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 25 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 24 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 23 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 22 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 21 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 20 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 19 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 18 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 17 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 16 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 15 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 14 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 13 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 12 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 11 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 10 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 9 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 8 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 7 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 6 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 5 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 4 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 3 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 2 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
Truck_Convoy 1 6.29.19.JPG
Locals check out the trucks on Saturday during the inaugural Coles County Truck Convoy for Make-A-Wish Illinois at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston.
CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW
