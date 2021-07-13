22nd annual antique tractor show is set for the Coles County Fairgrounds

CHARLESTON — Antique tractors will be on display beginning Thursday, July 15, as part of the 22nd annual East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club antique tractor show at the Coles County Fairground.

The three-day event, which concludes Saturday, July 17, will kick off with the Beller and Belch Tractor Pull at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Registration begins at 5 p.m.

The club will be hosting the Massey Collectors of Illinois State Show throughout the weekend. The event will include a flea market and food vendors.

Saturday morning kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with various tractor games. The tractor parade will commence at 11 a.m.

In addition to a traditional antique tractor pull, which will start at 1 p.m. Saturday there will also be a pedal tractor pull for the kids at 6 p.m. Saturday. Also on Saturday night will be a kid's night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., which will include a bounce house, obstacle course, and kid's scavenger hunt.

The Battle Creek Country Band will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

A schedule of all activities can be found at the East Central Il Antique Farm Equip. Club Facebook page.

