 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

22nd annual antique tractor show is set for the Coles County Fairgrounds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
CHARLESTON — Antique tractors will be on display beginning Thursday, July 15, as part of the 22nd annual East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club antique tractor show at the Coles County Fairground.
 
The three-day event, which concludes Saturday, July 17, will kick off with the Beller and Belch Tractor Pull at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Registration begins at 5 p.m.
Massey-Harris Tractor

A Massey-Harris tractor, which will be one of the many highlighted in the 22nd annual antique tractor show between Thursday, July 15 and Saturday, July 17.
The club will be hosting the Massey Collectors of Illinois State Show throughout the weekend. The event will include a flea market and food vendors.
 
Saturday morning kicks off at 9:30 a.m. with various tractor games. The  tractor parade will commence at 11 a.m.
 
In addition to a traditional antique tractor pull, which will start at 1 p.m. Saturday there will also be a pedal tractor pull for the kids at 6 p.m. Saturday. Also on Saturday night will be a kid's night from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., which will include a bounce house, obstacle course, and kid's scavenger hunt. 
The Battle Creek Country Band will perform from 6 to 8:30 p.m. 
A schedule of all activities can be found at the East Central Il Antique Farm Equip. Club Facebook page.

People are also reading…

 
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic surfing bittersweet for Native Hawaiians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News