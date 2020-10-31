26% of voters have cast ballots in Effingham County

He said this year they sent out a total of 17,500 application letters to voters who have voted in the last three elections giving them an opportunity to apply for a mail-in ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hirtzel said his office has sent out 2,587 absentee ballots and have had 2,045 ballots returned as of Friday.

Hirtzel said the mail-in ballots that are being sent in are processed through the voting machine and tabulated, however they won't get counted until election night after 7 p.m. He said they will also count all of their early voting ballots at that time.

He said vote by mail ballots can be accepted through the mail through Nov. 17, however to be counted they must be postmarked on Election Day or before. The final official count will not be until Nov. 18 and would include provisional ballots. Those voting provisional have to two weeks to show their provisional ballot should count and hadn't voted somewhere else.

"We typically don't have a lot of ballots out there after Election Day," Hirtzel said.

He said out of the ballots they have sent out some voters for mail-in could actually come in and surrender their ballot they had mailed to them and vote in-person.

"And some will decide not to vote at all," Hirtzel said.