26% of voters have cast ballots in Effingham County

More than 50 Effingham County early voters showed up in the first hour Friday morning at the Effingham County Office Building, according to Effingham County Clerk Kerry J. Hirtzel.
"And that pace seems to be keeping up right now," Hirtzel said later. "We've been getting an average of 300 voters a day."
Hirtzel said even though additional mitigation guidelines are in place for Region 6, the polls will be open on Tuesday.
"It shouldn't effect elections," Hirtzel said. "Elections are exempt. We'll be doing the same thing in polling places that they are doing everywhere as far as masks and social distancing."
"It's hard to forecast how many voters will be coming to the polls on Election Day," Hirtzel said.
He said there shouldn't be a big issue taking extra time to vote at the polling places do to the extra mitigation guidelines.
"We are hoping voters will be patient and most voters will be because we have good people in Effingham County," Hirtzel said.
Hirtzel said 26 percent of the registered Effingham County voters had cast their ballots by Friday morning. As of 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, 6,393 ballots had been cast.
"We had a 74.88 percent turnout four years ago, with a total of 17,788 ballots cast," Hirtzel said. "In 2016, we had 23,755 registered voters and as of today we have 24,299 registered voters."
He said this year they sent out a total of 17,500 application letters to voters who have voted in the last three elections giving them an opportunity to apply for a mail-in ballot due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hirtzel said his office has sent out 2,587 absentee ballots and have had 2,045 ballots returned as of Friday.
Hirtzel said the mail-in ballots that are being sent in are processed through the voting machine and tabulated, however they won't get counted until election night after 7 p.m. He said they will also count all of their early voting ballots at that time.
He said vote by mail ballots can be accepted through the mail through Nov. 17, however to be counted they must be postmarked on Election Day or before. The final official count will not be until Nov. 18 and would include provisional ballots. Those voting provisional have to two weeks to show their provisional ballot should count and hadn't voted somewhere else.
"We typically don't have a lot of ballots out there after Election Day," Hirtzel said.
He said out of the ballots they have sent out some voters for mail-in could actually come in and surrender their ballot they had mailed to them and vote in-person.
"And some will decide not to vote at all," Hirtzel said.
Hirtzel said he doesn't expect too many ballots remaining after the election. He said it will most likely be less than 100.
"I think we will get most of those ballots back. It's one of those things like how many will turn-out on Election Day. It's very hard to judge," Hirtzel said.
A final area of concern this year's COVID-19 election is getting voters who are in quarantine and isolation get the opportunity to vote. Hirtzel said he is working with the Effingham County Health Department.
The health department will take on the responsibility of getting ballots to those in quarantine and isolation, according to ECHD spokeswoman Catherine Bailey in a phone interview Friday. She said they were in the process of developing a plan to get those ballots to and from quarantined and isolated voters.
Effingham County Health Department Administrator Jeff Workman said there are currently 154 in isolation and 460 quarantined for COVID-19 in Effingham County.
Hirtzel said anyone in quarantine or isolated who would like the opportunity to vote should contract his office (217) 342-6535. He said the health department is not allowing quarantined or isolated individuals out to vote.
Effingham native Cassie Power of Altamont decided Friday to get her vote in early.
"This is my first time ever voting," Power said. "It's empowering to know my voice is being heard."
Power said she had moved around a lot and never had the chance to vote.
"I registered when I changed my license when I moved to Altamont," Power said. "I just figured it's my right."
Elizabeth Nohren also decided to vote early to make sure her vote counted.
"On Tuesday if my kid gets sick or something, I will know my vote is in, 100 percent," Power said. "Sometimes life comes up and you never know."
