4 new COVID cases reported in Moultrie County
SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department on Tuesday said four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

The cases range in age from 20s to 40s. All are at home in isolation and health officials have notified close contacts. 

A total of 2,087 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Sixty-four have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 38 have been released from isolation.

