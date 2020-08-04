4 new COVID cases reported in Moultrie County

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Health Department on Tuesday said four new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.
The cases range in age from 20s to 40s. All are at home in isolation and health officials have notified close contacts.
A total of 2,087 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Sixty-four have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 and 38 have been released from isolation.
Has Pritzker been overextending his executive authority? Here's what the House GOP leader said today.
10 ways Illinois schools could look different this fall
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.