5 Central Illinois residents among COVID deaths reported Friday
5 Central Illinois residents among COVID deaths reported Friday

072420-blm-loc-5ruraltest

A McLean County Health Department employee instructs a person on how to administer the nasal self-swab test at the county's first COVID-19 rural, mobile testing site outside the Colfax Village Hall on July 23.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

This is a developing story and will be updated.

BLOOMINGTON — Five Central Illinois residents were among 24 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.

They included a LaSalle County woman in her 70s, a Macon County woman in her 80s, an Iroquois County man in his 80s, a Mason County man in his 50s and a Sangamon County woman in her 90s.

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) also reported on Friday 2,208 new COVID cases statewide.

The statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Thursday was 4.3%.

As of Thursday night, 1,526 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID, IDPH reported. Of those, 351 were in intensive care units.

The recovery rate is at 95%, according to the state data.  

Additionally, 20 counties are currently reported at a warning level – Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will, and Williamson. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

