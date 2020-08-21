5 Central Illinois residents among COVID deaths reported Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is a developing story and will be updated.

BLOOMINGTON — Five Central Illinois residents were among 24 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.

They included a LaSalle County woman in her 70s, a Macon County woman in her 80s, an Iroquois County man in his 80s, a Mason County man in his 50s and a Sangamon County woman in her 90s.

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) also reported on Friday 2,208 new COVID cases statewide.

The statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Thursday was 4.3%.

As of Thursday night, 1,526 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID, IDPH reported. Of those, 351 were in intensive care units.

The recovery rate is at 95%, according to the state data.