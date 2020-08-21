5 Central Illinois residents among COVID deaths reported Friday

This is a developing story and will be updated.
BLOOMINGTON — Five Central Illinois residents were among 24 COVID-19 deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.
They included a LaSalle County woman in her 70s, a Macon County woman in her 80s, an Iroquois County man in his 80s, a Mason County man in his 50s and a Sangamon County woman in her 90s.
Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) also reported on Friday 2,208 new COVID cases statewide.
The statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending Thursday was 4.3%.
As of Thursday night, 1,526 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID, IDPH reported. Of those, 351 were in intensive care units.
The recovery rate is at 95%, according to the state data.
Additionally, 20 counties are currently reported at a warning level – Bureau, Cass, Clay, Clinton, Franklin, Greene, Grundy, Hancock, Henderson, Jefferson, Logan, Madison, Monroe, Moultrie, Randolph, St. Clair, Union, White, Will, and Williamson. A county enters a warning level when two or more COVID-19 risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
