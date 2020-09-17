 Skip to main content
6 Central Illinoisans among 25 COVID deaths reported by state
Kanisha Clements uses a nasal swab to test a person for COVID-19 on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at a mobile testing site outside the Illinois State University Alumni Center, 1101 N. Main St., Normal. The site for community members — including ISU faculty, staff and students — opened Monday and closed 5 p.m. Wednesday.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

SPRINGFIELD — Six Central Illinoisans were among the 25 most recent COVID-19 deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Thursday.

The 25 deaths included:

In addition to the 25 deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Thursday 2,056 new cases of COVID statewide.

Since March, the novel virus has been confirmed in 268,207 Illinoisans and 8,392 of them have died, IDPH said.

The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Wednesday was 3.6%, IDPH said.

As of Wednesday night, 1,558 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID, with 359 of them in intensive care units.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

