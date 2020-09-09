7 Central Illinoisans among COVID deaths reported Wednesday

BLOOMINGTON — Seven Central Illinoisans were among 30 COVID-19 fatalities reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday.
A Peoria County man in his 90s, a Macon County man in his 70s, a Sangamon County woman in her 70s, a Sangamon County man in his 90s, a Christian County woman in her 90s, a Coles County woman in her 80s and a LaSalle County man in his 70s were among 30 COVID deaths statewide reported by IDPH.
But the LaSalle County man was among deaths announced by the LaSalle County Health Department and reported by The Pantagraph on Tuesday, said that health department's public information officer, Jenny Barrie.
The 30 additional deaths mean that 8,214 people in Illinois have died of the virus since March, IDPH said.
The state agency also reported on Wednesday 1,337 new COVID cases statewide, meaning 253,690 Illinoisans have been diagnosed with the virus since March.
The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Tuesday was 3.7%, IDPH said. As of Tuesday night, 1,580 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 357 of them in intensive care units.
