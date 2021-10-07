75-year-old Mattoon man charged with possession of cocaine

MATTOON — A 75-year-old Mattoon man is facing drug charges after Mattoon police say cocaine was found in his car during a traffic stop.

George Dyson is charted in Coles County Circuit Court with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver.

According to a Mattoon police report, officers encountered Dyson on Sept. 19 in his vehicle at the 2400 block of Western Avenue at approximately 9:39 p.m. Dyson was stopped due to a traffic violation.

A K-9 unit then indicated there was an odor of narcotics present in the car. At that point, officers then searched Dyson's vehicle and found "several baggies" of cocaine on a passenger in Dyson's vehicle, the report said.

The police said that Dyson handed the baggies to the passenger while they were stopped.

Dyson has post $1,500 bail and been released. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.