8 more Central Illinois COVID deaths reported Wednesday

Peoria County's COVID death total increased to 69, according to that county's health department.

IDPH also reported 6,110 new COVID cases statewide on Wednesday.

Since March, 389,095 Illinoisans have been diagnosed with COVID and 9,619 have died, IDPH reported.

The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests rose from 6.4% to 6.7%.

As of Tuesday night, 2,861 people in Illinois had been hospitalized with COVID. Of those, 600 were in intensive care and 243 were on ventilators, IDPH said.

Pritzker’s administration has reimposed tougher restrictions in regions from suburban Cook County to southern Illinois when they’ve reached state-set thresholds indicating a resurgence of the coronavirus.

In the face of growing criticism, he defended those measures on Wednesday as being “effective," citing two regions where the state tightened rules and the COVID-19 test positivity rate then dropped to a level where indoor dining and bar service could resume.

Pritzker announced tighter restrictions for Chicago, which in addition to ending indoor dining and bar service starting Friday would cap crowds at 25, on Tuesday.