$9,000 in grants awarded for Coles County area community projects

MATTOON — A total of $9,000 in grant funding has been awarded to Coles County area community projects through the Coles County Peace and Justice Fund and the Consolidated Communications grant program.

The Douglas-Hart Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Illinois, The RealiTea ProjecT and Elevate, CCIC, Inc. are the recipients of these grants from funds administered by the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation.

Two grants were awarded to the Douglas-Hart Foundation, which operates the Douglas-Hart Nature Center in Mattoon. Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Day Tariq said during the award presentation Monday evening at Elevate that the $1,500 Consolidated grant will go to the nature center's teen programs, including the Learn Today, Lead Tomorrow professional development program for youths.

"It is going to help jump start their workforce skills," Tariq said. She added that the $2,000 Peace and Justice Fund grant will go to the nature center's 2023 youth Summer Library Program, which will have a "Find Your Voice" theme.

Big Brothers Big Sisters area Executive Director Stacey Rios said the $2,000 Peace and Justice Fund grant that this organization received will help with its JEDI (justice, equity, diversity, and inclusion) mentorship program for at-risk youth. She said studies have shown the risk of suicide among LGBT youths, in particular, is reduced by 40% percent if they have at least one accepting adult in their lives.

The RealiTea ProjecT received a $2,000 Peace and Justice Fund grant. The RealiTea ProjecT hopes to help bridge the disconnect over racial injustice, traumatic experiences and cross-cultural differences through open conversation in a safe environment to further encourage unity within the community.

"We can infuse grace into our community when we talk about race and racial equity," said RealiTea ProjecT founder Taneya Higginbotham of this open conversation.

The Elevate entrepreneur development center received a $1,500 Consolidated Communications grant. Executive Director Carlos Ortega said Elevate has worked with approximately 50 prospective entrepreneurs and helped 17 small businesses reach their formative stages since opening in 2020 on the north side of the Cross County Mall.

"We are working to create change in the community and the region through small business development," Ortega said.

Monday's event also included remarks from colleagues of Peace and Justice Fund longtime advisory board members and supporters Bob and Marilyn McClean of Mattoon.

These colleagues are Susan Henry-Crowe, general secretary of the board of church and society of the United Methodist Church, and Levi Bautista, who is the church's assistant general secretary at the United Nations. Bob McClean previously served in the U.N. position that Bautista now holds.

Henry-Crowe thanked the grant programs' benefactors for exhibiting good citizenship by caring for one another and giving back. She said such grants can make "a life changing difference."