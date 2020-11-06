 Skip to main content
9 Central Illinois residents among 49 COVID deaths reported Friday
A Reditus Laboratories technician collects a nasal sample while testing for COVID-19 on Oct. 7 at the testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO

SPRINGFIELD — Nine Central Illinois residents were among 49 COVID-19-related deaths reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday.

They included:

  • A Tazewell County man in his 70s
  • A Ford County woman in her 90s
  • A Piatt County man in his 80s
  • A Macon County man in his 80s
  • A Champaign County woman in her 70s
  • A Peoria County man in his 60s
  • A Coles County man in his 70s
  • A Sangamon County man in his 60s
  • And a Shelby County man in his 80s.

The 49 deaths brought to 10,079 the number of people in Illinois who have died of COVID since March, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said.

Some of the deaths may not be reported by county health departments on Friday because IDPH and county health departments report COVID numbers at different times.

IDPH also reported Friday 10,376 new coronavirus cases statewide, bringing the state's tally since March to 465,540 cases.

IDPH explained that, beginning Friday, the agency will report confirmed coronavirus cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via a molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria and is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will not be duplicated and will be counted once, IDPH said.

As of Thursday night, 4,090 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, the state agency said. That compares with 3,891 the day before.

Of the 4,090, 786 were in intensive care and 339 were on ventilators. That compares with 772 in intensive care and 343 on ventilators 24 hours earlier.

The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the previous week was 9.6% on Friday, compared with 9.1% on Thursday and 8.5% on Wednesday.

IDPH also said that the city of Chicago and 75 counties are at a COVID warning level, meaning their cases are increasing to a point that they trigger a warning from the state.

The counties include Christian, Coles, Douglas, LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Moultrie, Peoria, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

