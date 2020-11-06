9 Central Illinois residents among 49 COVID deaths reported Friday

IDPH explained that, beginning Friday, the agency will report confirmed coronavirus cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via a molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria and is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will not be duplicated and will be counted once, IDPH said.

As of Thursday night, 4,090 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, the state agency said. That compares with 3,891 the day before.

Of the 4,090, 786 were in intensive care and 339 were on ventilators. That compares with 772 in intensive care and 343 on ventilators 24 hours earlier.

The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the previous week was 9.6% on Friday, compared with 9.1% on Thursday and 8.5% on Wednesday.

IDPH also said that the city of Chicago and 75 counties are at a COVID warning level, meaning their cases are increasing to a point that they trigger a warning from the state.

The counties include Christian, Coles, Douglas, LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, Macon, Moultrie, Peoria, Sangamon, Shelby, Tazewell and Woodford.

