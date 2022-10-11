A local pony takes a trip to an Ashmore bar

ASHMORE — A pony walks into a bar…

But this one didn’t have much to say.

Sonny, a nine-year-old Shetland pony, found his way to a watering hole in Ashmore, aptly named Down the Street. The well-mannered pony spent his time just horsing around until the bar patrons and management contacted the Coles County Animal Shelter to find out who he belonged to.

The management of the bar found the brown and gray pony strolling down the town’s main thoroughfare early Friday afternoon, before they were able to coax him to the parking lot.

“Nobody knew where it came from. It just got out from somewhere and was going for a run, enjoying life,” said Down the Street manager Delaney Heitz. “But he was a sweetheart.”

The pony was captured and taken to the bar’s enclosed beer garden area before representatives of the Coles County Animal Shelter arrived.

“So we just hung out with the pony for a little bit,” Heitz said.

The pony even had a drink (of water) while the new friends bonded.

Retrieving a pony was a new task for the staff at the animal shelter.

“It was really fun watching our manager and one of our animal control officers walking out of a bar with a pony,” said Rachel Thoele, public relations and adoption specialist at the Coles County Animal Shelter. “It’s one for the books.”

The initial chase included other members of the community and stops along the way, including the Ashmore Post Office. After the stories about the excitement spread throughout the town, the owners soon learned Sonny had escaped.

“That’s how we figured it out,” Thoele said. “The public helped us.”

According to the owner, John Hiker, Sonny worked a panel loose from his enclosure. “And just walked out,” he said. “I don’t know why he went out on such a run, but he did.”

Hiker purchased Sonny from an Amish family for his granddaughter. “But automobiles don’t bother him,” Hiker said. “He went right down the highway, I understand.”

Sonny has run away from home in the past. The first time he was found at a country church. “This time he went to a bar,” Hiker said. “He just kind of black-slid a little bit.”

Hiker and Sonny walked together back home, which was about four miles from the bar.

Sonny’s enclosure is more secure now, according to Hiker. “

I don’t think he’ll do this again,” he said. “I hope not anyway. I sure wouldn’t want anybody getting hurt. And I don’t want him to get hurt.”

The owner said he was appreciative of the help he received from the community and local officers that helped Sonny return home.

“I hope this doesn’t happen again,” Hiker said. “I don’t know how much further down he can go.”