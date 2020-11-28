A quieter Black Friday: 'There's just not as many people out'

The differences between this year and previous years were noticeable because of COVID-19.

"It's not the same," Friese said. "There's just not as many people out, probably because — you know why."

When a family member told her that it would be crazy people who went shopping in a pandemic, she decided that was OK with her.

"I'm just gonna be crazy with everybody else," Freise said with a laugh.

There was one store where a crowd gathered outside, in a mostly social distanced line: Gamestop, the video game and pop culture retailer.

Brianna Tracy came to the store to get a Nintendo Switch, arriving 15 minutes early and still at the back of a line with more than 30 people. She said she was "probably not" going shopping anywhere else, because of the pandemic.

She thought about finding the game console online, but online stores were sold out, so she decided to come out to a brick-and-mortar location.