CHARLESTON — An event related to the national Women's March movement is scheduled to be held at noon Saturday, April 15, at Morton Park.

Silver Damsen, director of the Lincoln Ave Progressives, said such events will be held nationwide in response to an April 7 ruling by a Northern District of Texas judge. The judge issued an order suspending the Food and Drug Administration's approval of the mifepristone abortion pill, which has been on the market for 23 years, saying the the pill is unsafe and its approval process was rushed."

"It is a legal mess that this can happen, and that is one of the reasons to protest," Damsen said, adding that the judge's ruling could potentially affect even states that have legal abortion.

Damsen said local action with Women's March will be a sign-holding event facing Lincoln Avenue/Illinois Route 16. She said some signs will be provided, but participants are also welcome to make their own signs.

